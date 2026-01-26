EXCLUSIVE: Why Sam Asghari is Suddenly Singing Britney Spears' Praises — And Reckons Their Time Together Was a 'Blessing'
Jan. 26 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Battered Britney Spears is getting props from an unexpected quarter – her third ex-husband, Sam Asghari, who says his relationship with the troubled pop tart was a "blessing," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 31-year-old model and actor's praise comes on the heels of Kevin Federline's blistering memoir, which painted Spears as troubled and erratic.
Refuses To Trash Former Love
But Asghari refuses to bash the Gimme More singer, 44, and instead focuses on the positive aspects of their time together.
"Everything just happened so naturally and normal," the newly minted Playgirl cover model says of their romance, adding that it didn't matter that she was "super famous or not famous at all. It was a blessing. I fall in love, and I try to make life happen."
As RadarOnline.com readers know, the two were first linked after meeting on the set of the songbird's Slumber Party music video in 2016. They tied the knot in 2022 but separated after only 14 months of marriage in August 2023. Their divorce was finalized in May 2024.
Asghari says he wanted to sign a prenup before he and Britney got married so she would be shielded financially.
"I wanted to make sure she's protected, because throughout her life, everybody – I don't know one person that's ever been in her life that didn't take advantage of her," he said. "So it's very sad. I wanted to make sure that I'm the person that [didn't] do that."
Sending Well Wishes
Though he has since moved on with Los Angeles real estate agent Brooke Irvine, the Iranian-born Asghari abides by an old Persian proverb that warns against speaking ill of people you've dined with.
To share a meal is to pledge loyalty, he explained.
"The best thing you can do is celebrate the past, appreciate the past, and not dwell on the fact that it's over. Be happy it ever even happened," he said.
Today, he wishes all the best for his ex.
"I just hope for the happiest for her ... I celebrate the past, and it's a big part of me, so I think everything should go well for her," he said.