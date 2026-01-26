EXCLUSIVE: Why Sam Asghari is Suddenly Singing Britney Spears' Praises — And Reckons Their Time Together Was a 'Blessing'

But Asghari refuses to bash the Gimme More singer, 44, and instead focuses on the positive aspects of their time together.

"Everything just happened so naturally and normal," the newly minted Playgirl cover model says of their romance, adding that it didn't matter that she was "super famous or not famous at all. It was a blessing. I fall in love, and I try to make life happen."

As RadarOnline.com readers know, the two were first linked after meeting on the set of the songbird's Slumber Party music video in 2016. They tied the knot in 2022 but separated after only 14 months of marriage in August 2023. Their divorce was finalized in May 2024.

Asghari says he wanted to sign a prenup before he and Britney got married so she would be shielded financially.

"I wanted to make sure she's protected, because throughout her life, everybody – I don't know one person that's ever been in her life that didn't take advantage of her," he said. "So it's very sad. I wanted to make sure that I'm the person that [didn't] do that."