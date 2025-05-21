EXCLUSIVE: Britney Spears 'Forced to Wear Three Layers of Tights for 20 Years' to Stop Her Having Sex During Brutal Conservatorship
Britney Spears claims she was forced to wear chastity belt-style tights to stop her having sex when she was under the terms of her brutal conservatorship, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Spears, 43, was placed under the conservatorship in 2008, following a public mental health crisis.
Under the arrangement, her personal, financial, and professional decisions were legally overseen by her father and a team of conservators.
Painful Past
In her 2023 memoir, The Woman in Me, Spears alleges the conservatorship was abusive, recounting extreme dietary restrictions and surveillance.
She said: "For two years, I ate almost nothing but chicken and canned vegetables," – and added her father Jamie Spears would regularly call her "fat."
Spears has now claimed she was also made to wear multiple layers of tights for two decades in a bid to stop hre having sex.
She asked in a caption alongside one of her recent raunchy social media videos: "I wonder why conservatorship had me wear three layers of tights for 20 years hmmm ???"
Raunchy Posts
Spears' online clip showed her dancing in a sheer dresss and wiggling her bum, while sipping what appeared to be mimosas.
The post also referenced a night out with actor Colin Farrell, 48, at the 2003 premiere of The Recruit, during what she described as a brief and intense fling.
Spears' latest claim adds to a growing body of allegations about the strict conditions she was placed under during the 13-year court-ordered conservatorship controlled by her father Jamie, 72, until its termination in November 2021.
In the recent Instagram post, Spears reminisced about her night out with Farrell, saying: "Last time I wore an actual nightgown out was a La Perla nightgown at a premiere with Colin Farrell."
In The Woman in Me, she clarified the outfit was actually a pajama top.
She said: "I thought it was a real shirt because it had miniature studs on it but I see the photos and I think, 'Yeah, I definitely wore a full-blown pajama top to Colin Farrell’s premiere.'"
Their relationship at the time was short but intense.
Farrell Fling
Spears described it in her book by saying: "Brawl is the only word for it – we were all over each other, grappling so passionately it was like we were in a street fight."
Her claim about the layers of tights will shock her fans, who railed against her being placed under a conservatorship for so long.
A source familiar with Spears' legal battle to free herself of it s binding terms said: "The control extended beyond finances and career – it was deeply personal, even invasive. Wardrobe, diet, medication – it was all tightly managed."
Spears also used her memoir to address her frequent hair-tossing and styling choices in videos shared since regaining control of her life.
"As performers, we girls have our hair," she said. "That's the real thing guys want to see. They love to see the long hair move. They want you to thrash it. If your hair's moving, they can believe you’re having a good time."
She also described how, during a Las Vegas residency, she forced herself to perform in stiff wigs to defy those "making money" out of her.
"In the most demoralizing moments of my Las Vegas residency, I wore tight wigs, and I'd dance in a way where I wouldn't move a hair on my head.
"Everyone who was making money off me wanted me to move my hair, and I knew it – so I did everything but that."