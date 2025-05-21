EXCLUSIVE: Britney Spears 'Forced to Wear Three Layers of Tights for 20 Years' to Stop Her Having Sex During Brutal Conservatorship

Spears' online clip showed her dancing in a sheer dresss and wiggling her bum, while sipping what appeared to be mimosas.

The post also referenced a night out with actor Colin Farrell, 48, at the 2003 premiere of The Recruit, during what she described as a brief and intense fling.

Spears' latest claim adds to a growing body of allegations about the strict conditions she was placed under during the 13-year court-ordered conservatorship controlled by her father Jamie, 72, until its termination in November 2021.

In the recent Instagram post, Spears reminisced about her night out with Farrell, saying: "Last time I wore an actual nightgown out was a La Perla nightgown at a premiere with Colin Farrell."

In The Woman in Me, she clarified the outfit was actually a pajama top.

She said: "I thought it was a real shirt because it had miniature studs on it but I see the photos and I think, 'Yeah, I definitely wore a full-blown pajama top to Colin Farrell’s premiere.'"

Their relationship at the time was short but intense.