'No Strings-Attached Fun': Britney Spears, 43, Mending Her Broken Heart With 'Employees and Gigolo-Types' – 'She is Single and Has No Problem Mingling With the Help'

Broken Britney Spears is still licking her wounds in the wake of her split from convict boyfriend Paul Soliz, and RadarOnline.com can reveal she's bandaging herself up with other strong-muscled fun with other guys on her payroll.

The Toxic songbird – who just split from the 38-year-old jailbird after barely two years of dating – first met the felon when he started working in housekeeping and maintenance for her.

"She has a habit of falling for guys in her orbit," said a source. "She doesn't care what they do as a job. If she finds them attractive, she looks right past that."