Britney Spears

'No Strings-Attached Fun': Britney Spears, 43, Mending Her Broken Heart With 'Employees and Gigolo-Types' – 'She is Single and Has No Problem Mingling With the Help'

Source: MEGA

Britney Spears, 43, is mending her heart with employees and gigolo-types after staying single.

May 10 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Broken Britney Spears is still licking her wounds in the wake of her split from convict boyfriend Paul Soliz, and RadarOnline.com can reveal she's bandaging herself up with other strong-muscled fun with other guys on her payroll.

The Toxic songbird – who just split from the 38-year-old jailbird after barely two years of dating – first met the felon when he started working in housekeeping and maintenance for her.

"She has a habit of falling for guys in her orbit," said a source. "She doesn't care what they do as a job. If she finds them attractive, she looks right past that."

Source: FAMOUSFIX.COM; MEGA

Kevin Federline and Adnan Ghalib top the long list of men Britney once pulled from her inner circle.

The 43-year-old hitmaker met ex-hubby Sam Asghari, 31, in 2016 when he worked on her music video for Slumber Party and paraded his low-cut interest.

And her baby daddy and previous hubby, Kevin Federline, was one of her backup dancers.

She even dated paparazzi Adnan Ghalib back in 2007.

"Britney doesn't have high standards for the men she dates," reveals a source. "If she thinks they're hot, she goes for it. That's always been her weakness.

"There are a few different employees and various gigolo types who come to the house on service calls that she seems very hot for. She's single and has no problem mingling with the help."

Britney has been "spiraling" since her marriage to Sam crashed and burned in the summer of 2023, just a year after they tied the knot.

Source: MEGA

Sam Asghari's 2016 debut in a Slumber Party video sparked another of Britney's infamous flings.

"She was very upset and lonely and couldn't stand being alone, so she seized on Paul and used him to take her mind off her broken heart," dishes a source.

"But now that her fling with the desert dad of five has hit the skids, she's looking to replace him and she's 'not casting a very wide net.'"

Source: SHOWBIZZ CHRONICLE

Paul Soliz, the felon turned flame, is just the latest in Britney's risky romantic roulette.

The insider said: "She's feeling alone and looking to the people closest to her to lift her spirits. She's semi-auditioning these guys in her spare time, and word is she's had a few hookups already.

"She says she's in her prime physically and this is the easiest way to get her kicks.

"No one is telling Britney she needs to be celibate, but the feeling is that she's playing a dangerous game because her track record with picking men is terrible. Odds are she's going to wind up even more miserable than before."

