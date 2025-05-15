Britney Spears Dragged into Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Sex Trafficking Trial — as Cassie Ventura Testifies About The Wild Party That Changed Her Relationship With The Rapper

On Thursday, Cassie took the stand again and told the jury the disgraced music mogul brought Spears to her 21st birthday party in Las Vegas, as well as singer-songwriter Dallas Austin.

She previously testified how Diddy kissed her during this party, leaving her confused as their relationship had been platonic prior to the event.

Cassie said: "Sean was there, and he brought Dallas Austin, Britney Spears. I think those were the two people that stand out to me."

As seen in photos from the lavish bash, Paris Hilton also attended.