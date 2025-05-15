Britney Spears Dragged into Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Sex Trafficking Trial — as Cassie Ventura Testifies About The Wild Party That Changed Her Relationship With The Rapper
Britney Spears has been dragged into Sean 'Diddy' Combs' sex trafficking trial.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the troubled Womanizer singer was dragged into Cassie Ventura's testimony Thursday as she spoke about her 21st birthday party, which is where her romance with the disgraced jailed music mogul changed.
Britney Dragged Into The Trial
On Thursday, Cassie took the stand again and told the jury the disgraced music mogul brought Spears to her 21st birthday party in Las Vegas, as well as singer-songwriter Dallas Austin.
She previously testified how Diddy kissed her during this party, leaving her confused as their relationship had been platonic prior to the event.
Cassie said: "Sean was there, and he brought Dallas Austin, Britney Spears. I think those were the two people that stand out to me."
As seen in photos from the lavish bash, Paris Hilton also attended.
According to photos, the group also attended a party the same night at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, which was hosted by 50 Cent.
At the time, Cassie explained when Diddy kissed her that night, she was signed to his record label, but he was just her music producer.
Cassie's Shocking Statements
The trial, which kicked off on Monday, has been filled with some horrifying allegations against the rapper.
On Monday, May 12, during the first day of the trial, prosecutors claimed Combs once forced a male escort to "urinate" in Ventura's mouth during one of the rapper's famous "Freak Off" parties.
During the trial, Assistant U.S. Attorney Emily Johnson detailed the alleged incident in which Combs instructed the escort to relieve himself in Ventura's mouth.
The singer later told officials she "felt like she was choking" during the heinous act.
On Tuesday, the singer described the music mogul as violent and abusive when she took the stand.
Ventura claimed some of their arguments would be violent and result in "some sort of physical abuse."
During the trial, the video footage of Diddy attacking his then-girlfriend was played as evidence.
On Wednesday, Ventura revealed the bombshell amount of money she pocketed after settling her lawsuit against her ex-boyfriend.
After the settlement, the amount of money she received was not confirmed until now, towards the end of her questioning by prosecutors in Manhattan federal court.
"Who paid you $20 million?," prosecutor Emily Johnson asked Ventura just before finishing up her direct examination.
Ventura replied: "Sean and his companies."
Back in late 2023, Ventura filed a lawsuit against Diddy, accusing the legendary music producer of raping and physically abusing her for over a decade.
Allegations Against Diddy
Since Ventura's legal action against her ex, dozens and dozens of lawsuits against Diddy have been filed.
The disgraced music mogul, 55, was arrested back in September 2024 and has pleaded not guilty to five felony counts of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.
He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years and could face life in prison.