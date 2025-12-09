Your tip
Britney Spears Sparks Fresh Health Fears: Troubled Singer Reveals She 'Injured' Herself on Mexico Boat trip in Deleted Instagram Post

picture of Britney spears
Source: @Britneyspears;Instagram

Troubled singer Britney Spears claimed she injured herself during Mexico boat trip to celebrate her 44th birthday.

Dec. 9 2025, Published 9:31 a.m. ET

Britney Spears claims she injured herself during a boat trip in Mexico, as her family's concern over her well-being continues to grow.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the troubled singer made the worrying admission on a since-deleted Instagram video in which she flaunted her figure in a hot-pink string bikini.

Injury Scare

Source: @Britney Spears

The singer wore a hot-pink bikini, like this, in deleted post.

She was posing aboard a yacht during her vacation to Mexico in celebration of her 44th birthday and the clip abruptly ended just as Spears untied the back of her triangle top.

In the caption she wrote: "Did a flip off the boat but I hurt myself."

The concerning video comes shortly after RadarOnline.com reported Spears went "off grid" and refused to answer calls and messages from loved ones worried about her "disturbing" behavior.

An insider claimed: "She isn't returning texts, won't pick up calls, and won't even read DMs.

"It's very frustrating, because we just want to make sure she's okay, that life is good, that she's taking care of herself. But she won't have anything to do with us."

Adding To Loved Ones' Concerns

picture of Britney Spears
Source: MEGA

Spears has worried her loved ones by going 'off grid' and refusing to answer calls and messages.

Spears has continued to post videos on Instagram while ignoring her emails, often making jokes and dancing, making light of her current situation.

But according to sources close to the star, her nearest and dearest aren’t laughing.

A second family insider told The Daily Mail: "There are a lot of red flags right now, her behavior is disturbing, and we don't really know what to do next.

"There's not much we actually can do, since she's a grown-ass woman who can make her own decisions, but I worry that she thinks we don't have her best interests at heart when we really do."

Going Off The Rails

Source: @britneyspears

The 'Toxic' singer's behavior has become increasingly erratic of late.

A third source added: "Britney is in no rush to get back to family who have been trying to contact her. They sense that and will likely give her a few days and the weekend before trying to make contact again during the holiday next week.

“If that doesn't work, they are going to put in a concerted effort around her birthday (December 2) to get back in her good graces, or at least let her know that they're there for her."

The singer’s bizarre Instagram videos are nothing new, but concern really grew last month when she was spotted holding a champagne flute while leaving a wine bar, though her team insists she was not drinking any alcohol during the rare outing.

picture of Kevin Federline
Source: MEGA

Kevin Federline's memoir 'You Thought You Knew' put Spears 'in a tailspin', according to insiders.

She also made headlines in October when she was spotted driving erratically after a night out with friends. The Grammy winner was seen swerving into other lanes after leaving the Red-O restaurant in Thousand Oaks, Calif.

The erratic behavior is said to be triggered by ex-husband Kevin Federline's tell-all memoir, You Thought You Knew, which came out in October and put Spears "in a tailspin."

An insider said at the time: "She's spiraling. It's reopening old wounds."

