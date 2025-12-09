Britney Spears Sparks Fresh Health Fears: Troubled Singer Reveals She 'Injured' Herself on Mexico Boat trip in Deleted Instagram Post

She was posing aboard a yacht during her vacation to Mexico in celebration of her 44th birthday and the clip abruptly ended just as Spears untied the back of her triangle top.

In the caption she wrote: "Did a flip off the boat but I hurt myself."

The concerning video comes shortly after RadarOnline.com reported Spears went "off grid" and refused to answer calls and messages from loved ones worried about her "disturbing" behavior.

An insider claimed: "She isn't returning texts, won't pick up calls, and won't even read DMs.

"It's very frustrating, because we just want to make sure she's okay, that life is good, that she's taking care of herself. But she won't have anything to do with us."