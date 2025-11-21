Your tip
Britney Spears

Britney Goes Off Grid: Troubled Singer Spears 'Cuts Ties With Family' and is Refusing to 'Return Calls or Texts' as Loved Ones' Fears Grow Over 'Disturbing' Behavior

picture of Britney Spears
Source: @britneyspears;Instagram

Britney Spears has cut off contact with her family amid reports of 'erratic behavior' which, has left loved ones hugely concerned

Nov. 21 2025, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

Britney Spears has sparked fresh concern for her welfare after cutting off contact with her family, according to new claims, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Toxic singer, 43, is ignoring calls and refusing to answer messages, which has left her family desperate to check in with her.

'Refusing To Answer Calls And Texts'

picture of Britney Spears
Source: MEGA

Spears has gone off grid and none of her loved ones can get hold of her.

Her "disturbing behavior" has been a worry for some time, but in recent weeks, fears have ramped up after she was snapped leaving a wine bar on her own, carrying a full Champagne flute before, disturbingly, climbing into her car and driving off.

An insider claimed: "She isn't returning texts, won't pick up calls, and won't even read DMs.

"It's very frustrating, because we just want to make sure she's okay, that life is good, that she's taking care of herself. But she won't have anything to do with us."

Spears may not be responding to her family, but she has taken to Instagram, sharing a series of videos, including one of herself posing in a mirror with a caption that appeared to reference her recent wine bar outing.

"I could have sworn before I left, I didn't have 6 chins," she joked.

'We Just Want To Make Sure She's Ok'

picture of Britney Spears
Source: MEGA

The hitmaker's family are desperate to check in with the troubled star.

But according to sources close to the star, her nearest and dearest aren’t laughing.

A second family insider told The Daily Mail: "There are a lot of red flags right now, her behavior is disturbing, and we don't really know what to do next.

"There's not much we actually can do, since she's a grown-ass woman who can make her own decisions, but I worry that she thinks we don't have her best interests at heart when we really do."

A third source added: "Britney is in no rush to get back to family who have been trying to contact her. They sense that and will likely give her a few days and the weekend before trying to make contact again during the holiday next week.

Dangerous Driving

picture of Britney Spears
Source: MEGA

Spears has caused alarm with her behavior in recent months.

"If that doesn't work, they are going to put in a concerted effort around her birthday (December 2) to get back in her good graces, or at least let her know that they're there for her."

This latest disappearing act follows a string of concerning behavior.

Only weeks ago, Spears was filmed making a toast to diners at a Thousand Oaks restaurant before once again driving off and swerving onto the wrong side of a highway.

picture of Britney Spears
Source: MEGA

The star has posted on Instagram, but won't speak to family.

There have even been recent whispers that her Thousand Oaks mansion is regularly covered in dog mess.

"Her house is a mess. She doesn't clean up after the dogs, she doesn't have someone there cleaning every day, and she just isn't functioning like an adult would function," an insider claimed.

Earlier this week, another source expressed: "This is very distressing. It's really a nightmare knowing that things are happening that might put her in danger. There's absolutely nothing we can do to help her."

