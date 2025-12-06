EXCLUSIVE: Inside Britney Spears' Downward Spiral — Troubled Singer Sparks Concern After 'Out of Control' Driving Incident Following Night Out
Dec. 6 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET
Spiraling pop star Britney Spears miraculously cheated death as she swerved dangerously over the center line and pulled a wild U-turn with her tires screeching on a winding highway on her way home from a night out in Thousand Oaks, California. Spears, 43, was also filmed tailgating and meandering into the bike lane, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
She was returning from dinner at Red O, where her erratic behavior, including wandering unsteadily around the eatery holding hands with another woman, knocking over glasses and dropping things, attracted the attention of other patrons.
Federline Memoir Sparks Spears Turmoil
But Red O's general manager, Oliver Wynn, insisted Spears was not drunk. He said she only ordered "a quesadilla and no alcohol." Although a fan brought a glass of wine to her table, she "was not intoxicated."
The outing came the day after the release of her ex-husband Kevin Federline's memoir, You Thought You Knew. In the tell-all, the former backup dancer and the father of Spears' sons, Sean, 20, and Jayden, 19, claims she did cocaine while breastfeeding, cheated with a backup dancer and once stood outside the boys' bedroom with a knife in her hand while they slept.
Although Spears' rep blasted the book, claiming Federline is "profiting off her" and "all she cares about are her kids," the scandalous revelations have caused her to spin "out of control," the source said.
An insider added she's been hitting the booze hard recently to numb the pain of her lonely life, but it's ultimately doing her a lot more harm than good.
Insiders Alarmed by Britney’s Injuries
"Barely a day goes by without Britney falling over or harming herself in some way," said the source.
Recent photos on Instagram reveal injuries, including bruises all over her body and a bandaged knee.
"The elephant in the room for Britney is her boozing. Way too often she's chugging wine or cocktails, which don't mix well with the medications she takes, then stumbling around and falling flat on her face," the source said.
Spears’ Confession Fuels New Concern
In March, she admitted to drowning her sorrows, telling fans on Instagram, "I don't like drinking. I do it for my heart when it's been through too much, but I'm weird."
According to the insider: "It doesn't take a genius to figure this is headed for disaster sooner or later, but try telling that to Britney. She's all over the map right now, and booze is one of the few pleasures she has left."