Troubled Britney Spears Shades 'Sweet, Innocent' Family Members After They Celebrated Christmas With Her Estranged Son Sean Preston, 20

Britney made no mention Sean chose to spend Christmas with her side of the family rather than with his estranged mom.

The Till the World Ends singer did have one of her children with her for the holiday, posting and then deleting a selfie that her younger son Jayden James Federline took of the pair.

Jayden, 19, towered over his mom, whom he had grown closer to over the past few years.

In his father, Kevin Federline's memoir, the former backup dancer, 47, claims "it was obvious" Britney long favored her younger son.

"Preston felt neglected while Jayden received most of her attention," Kevin writes. "I don't doubt she loved them both, but her actions made it clear who came first."

As a result, "Preston carried that pain for years," his dad claims.

"The night terrors, the need for constant reassurance, the feeling that he wasn’t loved as much as his brother – it lingered. Even as he got older and could articulate his feelings, the scars remained."