Troubled Britney Spears Shades 'Sweet, Innocent' Family Members After They Celebrated Christmas With Her Estranged Son Sean Preston, 20
Dec. 29 2025, Published 1:30 p.m. ET
Britney Spears lit into her "dear, sweet, innocent" estranged family in a post dripping with sarcasm, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The troubled singer, 44, seethed over the Christmas Day photo shared by younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears, which included her two daughters, their mom, Lynne, and Britney's oldest son, Sean Preston Federline, who spent the holiday with his aunt and cousins rather than with his mom.
'My Dear, Sweet, Innocent Family'
In a Sunday, December 28, Instagram post showing the Toxic singer's large, beautifully decorated Christmas tree inside her lonely Los Angeles living room, Britney began, "Merry late Christmas to my beautiful family who have never disrespected me, harmed me, ever done anything completely unacceptable or caused unbelievable trauma, the kind you can't fix."
She continued, "To my dear sweet innocent family…so so sorry I was busy this Christmas, but I will definitely show up and surprise you soon… I can’t wait."
On a happier note, Britney added a message to Jamie Lynn's daughter, Ivy Joan Watson, writing, "Hello, beautiful Ivy... I just want to hold you, my love," signing off, "Godspeed, friends."
Sean Preston Bonds with Jamie Lynn Spears
In the family photo, Sean Preston, 20, had one arm around Lynne and the other around Jamie Lynne's daughter Maddie Aldridge, 17, as he stood behind his aunt.
Also included in the loving family photo was Jamie Lynne's husband, Jamie Watson.
It appeared to have been taken at the Zoey 101 alum's Louisiana home, as other pictures in the set included shots of her Christmas tree, various gifts under it, family members gathered in the kitchen while whipping up dinner, and Maddie showing off her big gift, a quad off-road vehicle with a bow inside the garage.
Britney Spears 'Favored' Son Jayden James
Britney made no mention Sean chose to spend Christmas with her side of the family rather than with his estranged mom.
The Till the World Ends singer did have one of her children with her for the holiday, posting and then deleting a selfie that her younger son Jayden James Federline took of the pair.
Jayden, 19, towered over his mom, whom he had grown closer to over the past few years.
In his father, Kevin Federline's memoir, the former backup dancer, 47, claims "it was obvious" Britney long favored her younger son.
"Preston felt neglected while Jayden received most of her attention," Kevin writes. "I don't doubt she loved them both, but her actions made it clear who came first."
As a result, "Preston carried that pain for years," his dad claims.
"The night terrors, the need for constant reassurance, the feeling that he wasn’t loved as much as his brother – it lingered. Even as he got older and could articulate his feelings, the scars remained."
Britney Spears' Sons Became 'Terrified' of Her
Kevin went on to describe how their sons grew wary of visiting their mom while he had primary custody of the boys, who became "terrified" of her.
"Every visit seemed to end with her yelling about something," Kevin writes in You Thought You Knew. "The boys just didn’t want to deal with it anymore."
As for the rest of Britney's family, Jamie Lynn wrote about her complicated relationship with her sister in her 2022 memoir, Things I Should Have Said: Family, Fame, and Figuring It Out.
The former pop princess claimed her sibling fabricated details to profit from the star's pain.
Britney was estranged from her mom, Lynne, during her 13-year conservatorship, but the duo reunited in 2023 for the first time in three years. She told fans about the visit, "We were able to try to make things right."