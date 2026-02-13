EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals Real Reason Troubled Britney Spears Decided to Sell Her Entire Music Catalog for $200Million

While the paperwork did not disclose the sum, insiders said the figure was in the same range as the $200million Justin Bieber secured for his catalog. The agreement likely covers artist royalties and publishing rights, but may not include Spears' name and likeness rights unless the price exceeded initial estimates.

Behind the celebratory language of a "landmark deal," those close to the singer paint a starker picture. "People around Britney are seriously alarmed because this isn't just about one tax bill or a bad month," an insider told us.

"Her money has been flying out the door for a long time, and it's finally catching up with her."

The source added Spears faced the prospect of going broke unless she took decisive action.

"She sold the rights because she was in danger of going broke," they added. "It was a way to stop the bleeding before it was too late."