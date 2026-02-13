EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals Real Reason Troubled Britney Spears Decided to Sell Her Entire Music Catalog for $200Million
Britney Spears has sold her entire music catalog because she feared she was on the brink of financial collapse, RadarOnline.com can reveal – with sources telling us mounting debts and tax troubles pushed the pop star toward what has been described as a landmark $200million deal.
Spears, 44, whose hits include Baby One More Time, Gimme More, I'm a Slave 4 U, Lucky, Sometimes, and Stronger, has agreed to sell her ownership share of her songs to publisher Primary Wave.
'Her Money Has Been Flying Out the Door'
While the paperwork did not disclose the sum, insiders said the figure was in the same range as the $200million Justin Bieber secured for his catalog. The agreement likely covers artist royalties and publishing rights, but may not include Spears' name and likeness rights unless the price exceeded initial estimates.
Behind the celebratory language of a "landmark deal," those close to the singer paint a starker picture. "People around Britney are seriously alarmed because this isn't just about one tax bill or a bad month," an insider told us.
"Her money has been flying out the door for a long time, and it's finally catching up with her."
The source added Spears faced the prospect of going broke unless she took decisive action.
"She sold the rights because she was in danger of going broke," they added. "It was a way to stop the bleeding before it was too late."
What Does Britney Spears Spend Her Money On?
Another insider said: "She's pulled millions from pension and savings accounts, borrowed against the house, and piled up debts that still haven't been settled. But when anyone tries to talk sense to her about her spending, she brushes them off and acts like they're crazy to worry that she'll ever run out of cash."
Spears has long been known for lavish vacations and a large entourage.
She is said to regularly spend $50,000 on private jets for trips to Mexico and up to $20,000 a night on luxury villas, alongside generous outlays on shopping, spa treatments, and room service.
"She insists on living like she's still on top of the world," the source claimed.
Spears is mother to Preston, 20, and Jayden, 19, with her former husband, Kevin Federline. She is understood to be "delighted" with her catalog sale and has been celebrating by spending time with her sons.
Despite the money-making potential of the gigs, Spears last month vowed to "never perform in the US again."
In an Instagram post referring to her habit of dancing scantily-clad for the camera and to her son's piano skills, she explained: "Sending this piano to my son this year!!! ... interestingly enough, I dance on Instagram to heal things in my body that people have no idea about. Yup and it's embarrassing sometimes… but I walked through the fire to save my life...
"I will never perform in the U.S. again because of extremely sensitive reasons, but I hope to be sitting on a stool with a red rose in my hair, in a bun, performing with my son… in the UK and AUSTRALIA very soon. He's a huge star, and I'm so humbled to be in his presence!!! God speed, little man!!!"
She has shared a video of Jayden playing piano and said of her son: "I'm in awe of him. I can't believe he's mine!!! I was honestly scared that's not normal!!!"
Domination Tour Canceled
Spears' last concert dates in the U.S. were on her 2018 Piece of Me tour, which followed her residency in Las Vegas, which ran from 2013 until 2017.
She had been due to return to the stage for a second stint in Sin City with her Domination shows in 2019, but the run was called off with the singer citing family issues for the cancellation.
She told fans in a statement at the time: "I am dedicating my focus and energy to care for my family. We have a very special relationship, and I want to be with my family at this time just like they have always been there for me."
Spears added, "Thank you to all my fans for your continued love and support during this time. I apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused, and I look forward to the time when I can be back on stage performing for all of you."