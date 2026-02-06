EXCLUSIVE: Britney Fears! How Pop Star Car-Crash is at Center of Huge New Worries Over Her Mental Health After She Declared She's 'Scared' of Her Family
Feb. 5 2026, Published 8:00 p.m. ET
Oops, she's doing it again.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Britney Spears has stoked fresh fears about her mental health after claiming she is "incredibly lucky to even be alive" after how her family "treated" her, and declaring she is now "scared" of her relatives.
Britney Spears Attacks Family
The 44-year-old pop star, who was freed from a 13-year conservatorship in 2021, took aim at her family in her latest off-the-wall Instagram post, insisting they will "never take responsibility for what they did."
Alongside a picture of an adult holding a baby's hand, Spears posted: "As people, all we really want is to feel connected to each other and never feel alone. For those of you in your family that have said to help you is to isolate you and make you feel unbelievably left out, they were wrong.
"We can forgive as people but u don't ever forget. Yearning and longing for contact is always crucial!!! I'm incredibly lucky to even be alive with how my family treated me once in my life and now I'm scared of them."
Spears babbled on: "It's weird how God works in mysterious ways. My friends, what do you think he is saying today??? Because to be totally honest with you, no matter what he says, they will never take responsibility for what they did."
The Toxic singer has been busy posting disturbing social media videos of herself dancing since she was liberated from her conservatorship.
But Spears explained to fans the reason she hasn't shared any dancing videos of late is because she broke her toe.
She added: "So I've made cheesecake today and I must say it's pretty damn good. My neighbor joined me with milk!!! PS, I haven't danced in a month because I broke my toe twice!"
'Britney Is Really Worrying Fans Now'
A worried friend told us, "Britney is really worrying fans now. She's talking about strain within her family and a broken bone. This could spark a wellness check visit, as she has before."
Spears has had multiple wellness checks conducted by police due to concerns raised by fans and associates over her social media posts.
The most prominent incident occurred in September 2023, when police visited her home following an Instagram video of her dancing with knives, which she later claimed were fake.
Another check happened in January 2023 after she deleted her Instagram account.
Spears returned to Instagram in November after she appeared to deactivate her account earlier in the month following a string of erratic posts and a public clash with her former husband, Kevin Federline, with whom she has sons Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden, 19.
Alongside a screenshot of one of her recent videos in racy lingerie, she wrote on her Instagram return: "So much has happened this year, it's crazy. I try to live within my means and the book, Draw the Circle, is an incredible perspective.
"Get your ballerina, circle, and own your boundaries. It's incredibly strict and somewhat of a form of prayer but with so many endless possibilities in life, it's important to do you and keep it simple. I know there is a confusing side too. The devil is in the details but we can get to that later."
The 2023 check on Spears involved the Ventura County Sheriff's Office and left the singer saying she felt "gaslit and bullied" by the media and police involvement.
She noted it felt like an "overreaction" to her expressing herself online.