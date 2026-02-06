EXCLUSIVE: Britney Fears! How Pop Star Car-Crash is at Center of Huge New Worries Over Her Mental Health After She Declared She's 'Scared' of Her Family

The 44-year-old pop star, who was freed from a 13-year conservatorship in 2021, took aim at her family in her latest off-the-wall Instagram post, insisting they will "never take responsibility for what they did."

Alongside a picture of an adult holding a baby's hand, Spears posted: "As people, all we really want is to feel connected to each other and never feel alone. For those of you in your family that have said to help you is to isolate you and make you feel unbelievably left out, they were wrong.

"We can forgive as people but u don't ever forget. Yearning and longing for contact is always crucial!!! I'm incredibly lucky to even be alive with how my family treated me once in my life and now I'm scared of them."