Britney Spears' Arrest Bombshell: 'Unknown Substance Was Found' by Police in Troubled Star's Car During DUI Bust
March 5 2026, Published 2:37 p.m. ET
An "unknown substance was found in Britney Spears' car" during her DUI arrest, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Sources who are familiar with details surrounding the Princess of Pop's arrest spoke to TMZ to inform them of the substance found in the car.
The Substance Found in Britney Spears' Car is Undergoing Testing
The insiders claimed the substance is being tested and will be part of her DUI arrest.
Spears was arrested on March 4 in Ventura County, Calif. The pop star was placed in handcuffs by the California Highway Patrol at approximately 9:30 pm yesterday evening.
After being pulled over in Westlake Village, a spot close to where she resides, Spears was taken to the hospital, so her blood alcohol level could be determined.
While law enforcement has not released the results of her BAC screening, sources alleged Spears has been telling people it was 0.06, which is under the legal limit in California of 0.08 percent. If you are driving erratically in the state, you can still be arrested for a DUI.
Britney Spears' Manager's Statement
Spears' manager, Cade Hudson, spoke to TMZ to fire off a statement on his client's arrest.
"This was an unfortunate incident that is completely inexcusable," he stated. "Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law, and hopefully this can be the first step in long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney’s life. Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time."
"Her boys are going to be spending time with her," Hudson continued. "Her loved ones are going to come up with an overdue needed plan to set her up for success for well-being."
According to TMZ, Spears was said to be extremely emotional while being processed at the jail, with sources insisting she was "crying a lot."
They did insist she was not acting out of the ordinary.
911 Dispatch Audio
911 dispatch audio from the ordeal was shared and, in it, dispatchers claimed there was a "Black BMW sedan in and out of lanes" that was "speeding."
"2026 convertible out of LA," they said.
An officer on the call stated they needed "all units" to be sent "down towards this area, please." Police units could be heard responding to the request and tracking the location of Spears' car.
"This is a 2026 black BMW convertible," the officer shared, again.
Then, officers were heard in the audio following Spears' car and, eventually, pulling the songstress over.
"Talking with the driver," another officer stated in the audio. "Driver is out of the vehicle."
Photos of Spears' car also surfaced, showing the vehicle she was driving was the same one in which she was seen swerving in and out of lanes after departing the Red-O restaurant in Thousand Oaks, Calif. in October 2025.
When is Britney Spears Due in Court?
After being taken to jail, Spears was soon let out, according to inmate records from the Ventura County Sheriff's inmate records.
As Radar exclusively revealed, she is due to appear in court on May 4.
Spears herself has not issued any remarks regarding the arrest and, in the wake of it, deleted her Instagram account.