Britney Spears' Arrest Bombshell: 'Unknown Substance Was Found' by Police in Troubled Star's Car During DUI Bust

The insiders claimed the substance is being tested and will be part of her DUI arrest.

Spears was arrested on March 4 in Ventura County, Calif. The pop star was placed in handcuffs by the California Highway Patrol at approximately 9:30 pm yesterday evening.

After being pulled over in Westlake Village, a spot close to where she resides, Spears was taken to the hospital, so her blood alcohol level could be determined.

While law enforcement has not released the results of her BAC screening, sources alleged Spears has been telling people it was 0.06, which is under the legal limit in California of 0.08 percent. If you are driving erratically in the state, you can still be arrested for a DUI.