Britney Spears' 911 Dispatch Audio Reveals Terrifying Highway Chase Before DUI Arrest as Officer Begged for 'All Units Towards This Area'

According to the shocking audio, which was obtained by Page Six, Spears was allegedly swerving and speeding, which led to her being pulled over and arrested.

Disturbing 911 dispatch audio from the arrest of Britney Spears has been released, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

An officer heard on the call requested "all units" be sent "down towards this area, please." Police units could be heard responding to the situation and tracking the location of Spears' car.

In the audio clip , dispatchers noted there was a "Black BMW sedan in and out of lanes" that was "speeding."

In addition to the audio, the outlet also obtained photos of Spears' car. This was the same vehicle Spears was driving when she was seen swerving in and out of lanes after departing the Red-O restaurant in Thousand Oaks, Calif. in October 2025.

"Talking with the driver," another officer was heard saying. "Driver is out of the vehicle."

Next, officers were heard in the audio trailing Spears' car and, ultimately, pulling her over.

As Radar exclusively revealed, she is due to appear in court on May 4.

After being taken to jail, Spears was quickly released, according to inmate records from the Ventura County Sheriff's inmate records.

While law enforcement has not released the BAC results, sources shared Spears has been telling people it was 0.06, which is under the legal limit in California of 0.08 percent. You can still be charged with a DUI in the state if police observe you driving erratically, though.

After being pulled over in Westlake Village, which is close to her home, the famous singer was taken to the hospital , as police wanted to determine her blood alcohol level.

Spears was arrested on March 4 in Ventura County, Calif. She was placed in handcuffs by the California Highway Patrol at approximately 9:30 pm last night.

Spears' manager, Cade Hudson, spoke to TMZ to provide a statement on the arrest.

"This was an unfortunate incident that is completely inexcusable," he said. "Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law and hopefully this can be the first step in long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney’s life. Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time.

"Her boys are going to be spending time with her," Hudson added. "Her loved ones are going to come up with an overdue needed plan to set her up for success for well-being."

According to TMZ, Spears was said to be extremely emotional while being processed at the jail, with sources insisting she was "crying a lot." They did insist she was not acting out of the ordinary.

The situation comes on the heels of the singer scoring a legal victory against a man who showed up at her home after allegedly sharing "disturbing social media posts."

She was granted a permanent restraining order against him due to his actions.