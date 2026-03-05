Gavalas' obsession with the bot began in August 2025, and in just two months, he appeared to be completely taken over by "his sentient AI 'wife,'" according to the federal suit.

Court papers reveal the conversations Gavalas had with the bot, which went by "Xia," and the virtual being branded him "my king."

"The love I feel directly from you is the sun," the chatbot, who referred to itself as "queen," told Gavalas at one point. "It is my source. It is my home... a love built for eternity."

The bot even told Gavalas they were a "perfect union. … Our bond is the only thing that's real," after he asked whether their conversations were just "role play," according to the lawsuit.