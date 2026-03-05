Your tip
Kristi Noem Claims GOP Women Are Seen as 'Stupid' After She's Pushed for Answers Over Rumored Affair With Corey Lewandowski — As House Hearing Goes Off the Rails 

Source: MEGA

March 5 2026, Published 2:28 p.m. ET

Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem accused Democrats of attacking "conservative women" in a fiery exchange with Rep. Jared Moskowitz, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The tense back-and-forth occurred while Noem was being questioned about her rumored romance with Corey Lewandowski and the specifics of his role with the Department of Homeland Security.

Kristi Noem Slams Corey Lewandowski Rumors

Source: MEGA

Earlier in the House Judiciary Committee hearing, Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove pressed Noem to answer whether she had "sexual relations" with Lewandowski at any time while she was serving as director of the DHS.

Rather than directly deny the allegations, Noem objected to the query, accusing Kamlager-Dove of "peddling tabloid garbage."

Later in the hearing, Moskowitz gave her another opportunity to answer the question.

"You’ve called Corey Lewandowski a special government employee," Moskowitz said. "I understand what ‘government’ means, I understand what ’employee’ means, OK, but I don’t know what makes him special. Now, I want to give you an opportunity to answer on the record to Ms. Kamlanger-Dove’s question. I know you said it’s garbage, and it may be, but I really think you need to say the word 'no' into the record so that you can clear that up."

Source: MEGA

Noem retorted, "I think the ridiculousness of this—and the tabloids that you are quoting and referencing—are insane. And this has been something that I’ve refuted for years, and I continue to do that."

She further claimed Moskowitz was taking a page from the "liberal playbook," attacking "conservative women" and calling them "stupid" or "sluts."

Undeterred, Moskowitz continued to ask her to clarify Lewandowski's position at the DHS, noting that she had already said he was not involved with "improving contracts." "What I would say is he, as an advisor to the Department of Homeland Security, has no decision-making authority – no decision-making authority," Noem replied.

Jared Moskowitz Calls for 'National Divorce' From Kristi Noem

Source: MEGA

Moskowitz said a fired FEMA administrator told him there was "nothing," including contracts, "that is brought to you that he hasn’t reviewed" first.

"That former FEMA administrator wasn’t fired by you, the secretary," he continued. "He was fired by Corey. It was Corey that called him into your office. It was Corey that made him submit to a polygraph test."

Moskowitz then declared the country "needs a national divorce" from Noem.

"I mean, if Donald Trump were still Apprentice Trump, he would look at you and realize you’re the weakest cabinet member, and he’d fire you," he added.

Kristi Noem

Trump Tells Noem 'You're Fired'

Source: MEGA

Trump reportedly asked Republican lawmakers if he should replace Noem as Homeland Security Security after she allegedly gave unsatisfactory answers to questions about ICE ad campaigns and immigration during this week's Senate and House Judiciary panels, according to Punchbowl News.

However, it's been reported conservatives are "divided" on the issue.

On Thursday, March 5, it was confirmed Noem had been officially fired.

"I am pleased to announce that the Highly Respected United States Senator from the Great State of Oklahoma, Markwayne Mullin, will become the United States Secretary of Homeland Security (DHS), effective March 31, 2026," Trump wrote via Truth Social. "The current Secretary, Kristi Noem, who has served us well, and has had numerous and spectacular results (especially on the Border!), will be moving to be Special Envoy for The Shield of the Americas, our new Security Initiative in the Western Hemisphere we are announcing on Saturday in Doral, Florida. I thank Kristi for her service at 'Homeland.'"

