Kristi Noem Claims GOP Women Are Seen as 'Stupid' After She's Pushed for Answers Over Rumored Affair With Corey Lewandowski — As House Hearing Goes Off the Rails 

Earlier in the House Judiciary Committee hearing, Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove pressed Noem to answer whether she had "sexual relations" with Lewandowski at any time while she was serving as director of the DHS.

Rather than directly deny the allegations, Noem objected to the query, accusing Kamlager-Dove of "peddling tabloid garbage."

Later in the hearing, Moskowitz gave her another opportunity to answer the question.

"You’ve called Corey Lewandowski a special government employee," Moskowitz said. "I understand what ‘government’ means, I understand what ’employee’ means, OK, but I don’t know what makes him special. Now, I want to give you an opportunity to answer on the record to Ms. Kamlanger-Dove’s question. I know you said it’s garbage, and it may be, but I really think you need to say the word 'no' into the record so that you can clear that up."