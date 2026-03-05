Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Britney Spears

Britney's Emotional Breakdown: Spears Was 'Crying a Lot' During DUI Booking — Before Troubled Singer's Manager Ripped Her 'Completely Inexcusable' Arrest

Photo of Britney Spears
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears was arrested for suspicion of DUI.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 5 2026, Published 2:17 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

A distraught Britney Spears was "crying a lot" as she was being booked into custody for allegedly driving under the influence, RadarOnline.com can reveal

The singer, 44, was popped for allegedly swerving and speeding near her home in Westlake Village, Calif., leading to her arrest on the night of March 4.

Article continues below advertisement

Britney Spears Was 'Crying' While Being Booked for DUI

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Britney Spears
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears was reportedly 'very emotional' after her arrest.

Sources told TMZ that Spears was "very emotional" while being processed, but showed no signs of unusual behavior while "crying" uncontrollably.

The Toxic singer had plenty of time to sit with the consequences of her DUI arrest, as she was taken into custody at approximately 9:30 p.m., but she wasn't booked until almost six hours later at 3:02 a.m.

After being pulled over, Spears was taken to a nearby hospital to have blood drawn to determine her blood alcohol content at the time of her arrest. After that, she was driven to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, where she was processed and released shortly after 6 a.m on March 5.

Anything .08 percent or above is considered legally under the influence in California.

Article continues below advertisement

'An Unfortunate Incident That Is Completely Inexcusable'

Photo of Britney Spears
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears' manager called her arrest 'completely inexcusable'

Spears' manager, Cade Hudson, immediately issued a mea culpa on his client's behalf, saying in a statement, "This was an unfortunate incident that is completely inexcusable."

Hudson also acknowledged that the one-time pop superstar has been headed down a troubled path for quite some time.

"Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law, and hopefully, this can be the first step in a long-overdue change that needs to occur in Britney’s life," he continued. "Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time."

Article continues below advertisement

Britney Spears' Rocky History With Her Sons

Photo of Britney Spears and sons
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears was estranged from her two sons for years due to her erratic behavior.

On a more hopeful note, Hudson revealed that Spears' two adult sons, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline, will be by her side after her wake-up call arrest.

"Her boys are going to be spending time with her. Her loved ones are going to come up with an overdue plan to set her up for success for well-being," he noted.

Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden James, 19, moved with their dad to Hawaii in 2023 after years of estrangement from their mother amid her rollercoaster of a life.

Kevin shared in a November 2025 podcast appearance that the former couple's sons "are trying to find a way to mend a bond between their mom."

The month before, Spears raged in an Instagram post about Sean "only seeing me for 45 min in the past 5 years and the other with only 4 visits in the past 5 years," referring to Jayden.

"I have pride too. From now on, I will let them know when I am available," she huffed.

Jayden went on to spend Christmas with her in 2025.

READ MORE ON NEWS
picture of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix Projects 'In Limbo': Hollywood Insiders 'Baffled' as Sussexes' Planned Movie 'Stuck in Development' After 3 Years

donald trump and missile

Trump's Iran Troubles: Military Prepared for War to Go 'Far Longer' Than Prez Predicted — As Fears of Drawn Out Battle Sparks 'Panic' at Pentagon

Calm Before the Storm

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Britney Spears and Sam Asghari
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears experienced a relatively calm period during the seven years she was with Sam Asghari.

The Lucky singer suffered a series of breakdowns in 2007, leading her to be placed under a conservatorship run by her father, Jamie Spears, the following year.

A Los Angeles judge finally terminated the arrangement in November 2021, after Spears' life seemed to have stabilized and she got engaged to longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari.

The duo finally married in June 2022, but split 14 months later.

In the years since, reclusive Spears is rarely photographed out in public, but she ramped up troubling social media posts, often dancing provocatively while alone in her mansion.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.