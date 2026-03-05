Britney's Emotional Breakdown: Spears Was 'Crying a Lot' During DUI Booking — Before Troubled Singer's Manager Ripped Her 'Completely Inexcusable' Arrest

On a more hopeful note, Hudson revealed that Spears' two adult sons, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline, will be by her side after her wake-up call arrest.

"Her boys are going to be spending time with her. Her loved ones are going to come up with an overdue plan to set her up for success for well-being," he noted.

Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden James, 19, moved with their dad to Hawaii in 2023 after years of estrangement from their mother amid her rollercoaster of a life.

Kevin shared in a November 2025 podcast appearance that the former couple's sons "are trying to find a way to mend a bond between their mom."

The month before, Spears raged in an Instagram post about Sean "only seeing me for 45 min in the past 5 years and the other with only 4 visits in the past 5 years," referring to Jayden.

"I have pride too. From now on, I will let them know when I am available," she huffed.

Jayden went on to spend Christmas with her in 2025.