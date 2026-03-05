Britney's Emotional Breakdown: Spears Was 'Crying a Lot' During DUI Booking — Before Troubled Singer's Manager Ripped Her 'Completely Inexcusable' Arrest
March 5 2026, Published 2:17 p.m. ET
A distraught Britney Spears was "crying a lot" as she was being booked into custody for allegedly driving under the influence, RadarOnline.com can reveal
The singer, 44, was popped for allegedly swerving and speeding near her home in Westlake Village, Calif., leading to her arrest on the night of March 4.
Britney Spears Was 'Crying' While Being Booked for DUI
Sources told TMZ that Spears was "very emotional" while being processed, but showed no signs of unusual behavior while "crying" uncontrollably.
The Toxic singer had plenty of time to sit with the consequences of her DUI arrest, as she was taken into custody at approximately 9:30 p.m., but she wasn't booked until almost six hours later at 3:02 a.m.
After being pulled over, Spears was taken to a nearby hospital to have blood drawn to determine her blood alcohol content at the time of her arrest. After that, she was driven to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, where she was processed and released shortly after 6 a.m on March 5.
Anything .08 percent or above is considered legally under the influence in California.
'An Unfortunate Incident That Is Completely Inexcusable'
Spears' manager, Cade Hudson, immediately issued a mea culpa on his client's behalf, saying in a statement, "This was an unfortunate incident that is completely inexcusable."
Hudson also acknowledged that the one-time pop superstar has been headed down a troubled path for quite some time.
"Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law, and hopefully, this can be the first step in a long-overdue change that needs to occur in Britney’s life," he continued. "Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time."
Britney Spears' Rocky History With Her Sons
On a more hopeful note, Hudson revealed that Spears' two adult sons, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline, will be by her side after her wake-up call arrest.
"Her boys are going to be spending time with her. Her loved ones are going to come up with an overdue plan to set her up for success for well-being," he noted.
Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden James, 19, moved with their dad to Hawaii in 2023 after years of estrangement from their mother amid her rollercoaster of a life.
Kevin shared in a November 2025 podcast appearance that the former couple's sons "are trying to find a way to mend a bond between their mom."
The month before, Spears raged in an Instagram post about Sean "only seeing me for 45 min in the past 5 years and the other with only 4 visits in the past 5 years," referring to Jayden.
"I have pride too. From now on, I will let them know when I am available," she huffed.
Jayden went on to spend Christmas with her in 2025.
Calm Before the Storm
The Lucky singer suffered a series of breakdowns in 2007, leading her to be placed under a conservatorship run by her father, Jamie Spears, the following year.
A Los Angeles judge finally terminated the arrangement in November 2021, after Spears' life seemed to have stabilized and she got engaged to longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari.
The duo finally married in June 2022, but split 14 months later.
In the years since, reclusive Spears is rarely photographed out in public, but she ramped up troubling social media posts, often dancing provocatively while alone in her mansion.