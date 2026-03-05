Britney Spears' Manager Blasts 'Completely Inexcusable' DUI Arrest — And Vows Troubled Singer Will 'Take the Right Steps to Get Help'

As Radar has reported, fears for Spears' mental health have increased over the past month, after she shared a scathing Instagram post about her family. The singer, who was freed from a 13-year conservatorship in 2021, insisted they will "never take responsibility" for what she says they did to her.

Alongside a picture of an adult holding a baby's hand, Spears posted: "As people, all we really want is to feel connected to each other and never feel alone. For those of you in your family that have said to help you is to isolate you and make you feel unbelievably left out, they were wrong.

"We can forgive as people but u don't ever forget. Yearning and longing for contact is always crucial!!! I'm incredibly lucky to even be alive with how my family treated me once in my life and now I'm scared of them."

She continued: "It's weird how God works in mysterious ways. My friends, what do you think he is saying today??? Because to be totally honest with you, no matter what he says, they will never take responsibility for what they did."