Britney Spears

Britney Spears' Manager Blasts 'Completely Inexcusable' DUI Arrest — And Vows Troubled Singer Will 'Take the Right Steps to Get Help'

britney spears
Source: mega

Britney Spears' manager hopes she can get help after her DUI arrest.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 5 2026, Published 11:43 a.m. ET

Britney Spears' manager says the pop star's shocking DUI arrest should lead to a "long overdue change" in her life, RadarOnline.com can report.

Spears was arrested late Wednesday night for driving under the influence in Westlake Village, California, not far from her home.

Britney Spears' Manager Promises 'Help'

britney spears
Source: mega

Spears was arrested Wednesday night outside of Los Angeles.

In a statement, Cade Hudson said bluntly, "This was an unfortunate incident that is completely inexcusable."

"Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law, and hopefully this can be the first step in a long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney’s life," he continued. "Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time."

Hudson added that help and support will come from her family.

"Her boys are going to be spending time with her. Her loved ones are going to come up with an overdue needed plan to set her up for success for well being," he concluded.

Britney Spears' Arrest and Booking Details

britney spears
Source: mega

Spears was 'in tears' during her arrest.

Spears, 43, was detained by California Highway Patrol deputies in Ventura County around 9:30 local time. She was booked shortly after 3:00 am and released three hours later.

The Toxic singer was said to be very emotional and "crying" throughout the booking process, per TMZ.

According to reports, Spears was also taken to a nearby hospital to have some blood drawn in order to determine her blood alcohol content.

While police have not released the BAC results, sources claim Spears has been telling people it was 0.06, which is below the California legal limit of 0.08 percent. However, you can still be charged with a DUI in the state if police observe you driving erratically.

Troubling Social Media Posts

britney spears
Source: Instagram

Spears has posted some concerning video on social media.

As Radar has reported, fears for Spears' mental health have increased over the past month, after she shared a scathing Instagram post about her family. The singer, who was freed from a 13-year conservatorship in 2021, insisted they will "never take responsibility" for what she says they did to her.

Alongside a picture of an adult holding a baby's hand, Spears posted: "As people, all we really want is to feel connected to each other and never feel alone. For those of you in your family that have said to help you is to isolate you and make you feel unbelievably left out, they were wrong.

"We can forgive as people but u don't ever forget. Yearning and longing for contact is always crucial!!! I'm incredibly lucky to even be alive with how my family treated me once in my life and now I'm scared of them."

She continued: "It's weird how God works in mysterious ways. My friends, what do you think he is saying today??? Because to be totally honest with you, no matter what he says, they will never take responsibility for what they did."

Arrest Sparks Major Concerns

Britney Spears
Source: mega

The popstar has had several wellness checks in the past.

A friend of the troubled star said, "Britney is really worrying fans now. She's talking about strain within her family and a broken bone. This could spark a wellness check visit, as she has before."

Spears has had multiple wellness checks conducted by police due to concerns raised by fans and associates over her social media posts.

The most prominent incident occurred in September 2023, when police visited her home following an Instagram video of her dancing with knives, which she later claimed were fake. Another check happened in January 2023 after she deleted her Instagram account.

As in the past, after her arrest on Wednesday, Spears has once again wiped clean her Instagram account.

