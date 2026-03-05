Kristi Noem Fired: Trump Boots 'Ice Barbie' After Immigration Fumbles and Affair Rumors — As Prez Fills Vacant Role Instantly

The writing may have been on the wall after Noem was questioned by the Senate Judiciary Committee earlier this week on her handling of recent immigration crackdowns, including her response after the killings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti by ICE agents.

During her testimony, the secretary suggested that the immigration protesters were involved in acts of domestic terrorism; however, when questioned by angry senators, the 54-year-old backpeddled and insisted she "did not" call Pretti a "domestic terrorist," but argued that she suggested he was involved in an "incident" related to domestic terrorism.

Trump was forced to clean up another of Noem's messes after she told the same panel the president had signed off ​on a border security advertising campaign featuring her that cost the government $220million. She came under further scrutiny when it was discovered the firm handling the ad campaign was connected to the husband of Noem’s former spokeswoman.

On Thursday, Trump tried to distance himself from the controversy, telling reporters, "I ​never knew anything about it."