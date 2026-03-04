Your tip
'Motherf--king Liar' — Don Lemon Destroys 'ICE Barbie' Kristi Noem After She Claimed She Never Dubbed Slain Alex Pretti a 'Domestic Terrorist'

Don Lemon criticized Kristi Noem for her statement about Alex Pretti.
Source: MEGA

Don Lemon criticized Kristi Noem for her statement about Alex Pretti.

March 4 2026, Published 6:45 p.m. ET

Don Lemon slammed Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem after she claimed that she never called slain nurse Alex Pretti a "domestic terrorist," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The former CNN host branded her a "liar" and was baffled by how she was able to "sleep at night."

'Motherf--king Liar'

Don Lemon used to be a host on CNN.
Source: MEGA

Don Lemon used to be a host on CNN.

This week, Noem was questioned by the Senate Judiciary Committee on her word choices after suggesting that both Renee Good and Alex Pretti were involved in acts of domestic terrorism before they were shot by ICE agents.

In response, the 54-year-old said she "did not" call Pretti a "domestic terrorist," but argued that she suggested he was involved in an "incident" related to domestic terrorism.

On the Tuesday, March 3, installment of The Don Lemon Show, the frustrated host burst out, "She is a motherf--king liar is what she is."

"These people operate like [President] Donald Trump, as if there is no video evidence of what they’re saying," he continued. "As if we’re not supposed to see and hear what our eyes and ears are showing us."

'We Saw the Video'

Don Lemon compared Kristi Noem to Donald Trump in his frustrated rant.
Source: MEGA

Don Lemon compared Kristi Noem to Donald Trump in his frustrated rant.

"We saw the video of Renee Nicole Goode. We saw that that goon was not in the front of the car, that he shot her from the side," Lemon added. "We saw with Alex Pretti that he never went for his gun, that he never pulled a gun, that he had a right to carry, his Second Amendment right, which Republicans believe is sacrosanct."

"How does this woman sleep at night? How does his woman look in the mirror?" he asked, before making a dig at Noem – who has been nicknamed "ICE Barbie" – for her appearance. "She probably looks in the mirror, she doesn’t recognize herself obviously because she has an entirely new face in the last couple of years."

"But, I mean, how does she do that? And how do most of these people who are in, if not all of them who are in this administration, how do they sleep at night? I don’t understand how they do it," Lemon concluded.

Kristi Noem Fails to Walk Back 'Domestic Terrorism' Claims

Kristi Noem did not apologize for her statements about Alex Pretti and Renee Good.
Source: MEGA

Kristi Noem did not apologize for her statements about Alex Pretti and Renee Good.

On Wednesday, March 4, Noem was also given the opportunity to apologize or change her past statements regarding Good and Pretti's alleged involvement in terrorism.

"Only a few hours after they were gunned down by your agents, you called Renee a domestic terrorist. You said Alex committed an act of domestic terrorism," Rep. Jamie Raskin said. "I want to give a chance before the entire country to correct your false and defamatory claim. Based on what you know today, madam secretary, were Renee Good and Alex Pretti domestic terrorists?"

While Noem called the situation "an absolute tragedy" and offered her "condolences" to their families, she did not explicitly say that she was sorry for her claims.

Don Lemon Arrested After Protest Coverage

Don Lemon was arrested on January 30.
Source: MEGA

Don Lemon was arrested on January 30.

This comes weeks after Lemon's shocking arrest. He was taken into custody after he was accused of being a part of a protest at Cities Church in Minnesota earlier this year. However, Lemon claimed he was covering the protest as a journalist – not a participant.

His lawyer, Abbe Lowe, insisted that his client's actions were "constitutionally protected work."

"The First Amendment exists to protect journalists whose role it is to shine light on the truth and hold those in power accountable," he continued. "Don will fight these charges vigorously and thoroughly in court."

