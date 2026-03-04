'Motherf--king Liar' — Don Lemon Destroys 'ICE Barbie' Kristi Noem After She Claimed She Never Dubbed Slain Alex Pretti a 'Domestic Terrorist'

"We saw the video of Renee Nicole Goode. We saw that that goon was not in the front of the car, that he shot her from the side," Lemon added. "We saw with Alex Pretti that he never went for his gun, that he never pulled a gun, that he had a right to carry, his Second Amendment right, which Republicans believe is sacrosanct."

"How does this woman sleep at night? How does his woman look in the mirror?" he asked, before making a dig at Noem – who has been nicknamed "ICE Barbie" – for her appearance. "She probably looks in the mirror, she doesn’t recognize herself obviously because she has an entirely new face in the last couple of years."

"But, I mean, how does she do that? And how do most of these people who are in, if not all of them who are in this administration, how do they sleep at night? I don’t understand how they do it," Lemon concluded.