EXCLUSIVE: Don Lemon Squeezing Juice From Arrest — How Controversial Journalist is 'Creating Headlines to Fuel Comeback'

"Don didn't just survive being arrested, he's leveraging it," a source tells Straight Shuter's Rob Shuter. "This is a rebrand dressed up as redemption."

Lemon – who's charged with civil rights crimes and conspiring to obstruct religious worship – launched his comeback tour on the late-night show of liberal firebrand Jimmy Kimmel.

"I'm OK. I'm not going to let them steal my joy," Lemon told Kimmel, vowing to fight the charges against him.

Insiders said Lemon's credibility has been suspect since CNN dumped him over saying former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley was not "in her prime" during a GOP presidential bid in 2024 and amid reports of allegedly misogynistic treatment of CNN colleagues.