EXCLUSIVE: Don Lemon Squeezing Juice From Arrest — How Controversial Journalist is 'Creating Headlines to Fuel Comeback'
Feb. 26 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Disgraced newsman Don Lemon is parlaying his very public bust into a glossy brand reboot, said sources close to the dropped anchor.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the former CNN hotshot, 59, was arrested on Jan. 30 after covering anti-ICE protests at a Minnesota church and insiders snitch he's using the collar to break back into liberal news circles.
Arrest Turns Into Rebrand
"Don didn't just survive being arrested, he's leveraging it," a source tells Straight Shuter's Rob Shuter. "This is a rebrand dressed up as redemption."
Lemon – who's charged with civil rights crimes and conspiring to obstruct religious worship – launched his comeback tour on the late-night show of liberal firebrand Jimmy Kimmel.
"I'm OK. I'm not going to let them steal my joy," Lemon told Kimmel, vowing to fight the charges against him.
Insiders said Lemon's credibility has been suspect since CNN dumped him over saying former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley was not "in her prime" during a GOP presidential bid in 2024 and amid reports of allegedly misogynistic treatment of CNN colleagues.
From CNN Star to Toxic
"Don was never considered on the same level as Anderson Cooper at CNN," a source said, adding Lemon was often treated as the network's provocateur, a self-promotional risk-taker who sometimes put the media company at risk.
"But after he was dumped by CNN, he became toxic," said the source.
Lemon tried to set up a show on X, but after an "invasive" interview with Elon Musk, the billionaire yanked the deal. He's suing Musk for breach of contract.
Now working as an "independent journalist," Lemon has found offers for a network position few and far between, according to insiders.
Aiming For A Comeback Story
But sources said left-leaning news outlets are showing interest.
"The liberal elite always want a comeback story," a media insider told RadarOnline.com. "Especially when it lets them feel generous."
And the shift isn't subtle. Once upon a time, Lemon's biggest cheerleaders hailed from pop culture – daytime TV celebs, Bravo stars, viral Twitter fans.
Now Jane Fonda-types and decision-makers at liberal news outlets are in his corner.
Arrest Becomes Career Currency
"Don has turned his arrest into currency," another source said. "In these circles, being 'wronged' by ICE is practically a credential."
Lemon, insiders insisted, is not only savoring the moment and keeping score, he's also expecting job offers to follow.
"He hasn't forgotten who laughed when he stumbled," said one friend. "And he's enjoying being embraced by the snobs who once rejected him."