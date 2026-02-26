Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Don Lemon
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Don Lemon Squeezing Juice From Arrest — How Controversial Journalist is 'Creating Headlines to Fuel Comeback'

don lemons arrest fuels comeback headlines
Source: MEGA

Don Lemon's arrest sparks controversy as the newsman creates headlines to fuel his comeback.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 26 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Disgraced newsman Don Lemon is parlaying his very public bust into a glossy brand reboot, said sources close to the dropped anchor.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the former CNN hotshot, 59, was arrested on Jan. 30 after covering anti-ICE protests at a Minnesota church and insiders snitch he's using the collar to break back into liberal news circles.

Article continues below advertisement

Arrest Turns Into Rebrand

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Don Lemon told Jimmy Kimmel, 'I'm OK. I'm not going to let them steal my joy,' after being charged following his arrest at anti-ICE protests.
Source: MEGA

Don Lemon told Jimmy Kimmel, 'I'm OK. I'm not going to let them steal my joy,' after being charged following his arrest at anti-ICE protests.

Article continues below advertisement

"Don didn't just survive being arrested, he's leveraging it," a source tells Straight Shuter's Rob Shuter. "This is a rebrand dressed up as redemption."

Lemon – who's charged with civil rights crimes and conspiring to obstruct religious worship – launched his comeback tour on the late-night show of liberal firebrand Jimmy Kimmel.

"I'm OK. I'm not going to let them steal my joy," Lemon told Kimmel, vowing to fight the charges against him.

Insiders said Lemon's credibility has been suspect since CNN dumped him over saying former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley was not "in her prime" during a GOP presidential bid in 2024 and amid reports of allegedly misogynistic treatment of CNN colleagues.

Article continues below advertisement

From CNN Star to Toxic

Article continues below advertisement
A source said Lemon was never viewed on the same level as Anderson Cooper at CNN before becoming 'toxic' after his firing.
Source: MEGA

A source said Lemon was never viewed on the same level as Anderson Cooper at CNN before becoming 'toxic' after his firing.

Article continues below advertisement

"Don was never considered on the same level as Anderson Cooper at CNN," a source said, adding Lemon was often treated as the network's provocateur, a self-promotional risk-taker who sometimes put the media company at risk.

"But after he was dumped by CNN, he became toxic," said the source.

Lemon tried to set up a show on X, but after an "invasive" interview with Elon Musk, the billionaire yanked the deal. He's suing Musk for breach of contract.

Now working as an "independent journalist," Lemon has found offers for a network position few and far between, according to insiders.

Article continues below advertisement

Aiming For A Comeback Story

Article continues below advertisement
Media insiders said liberal outlets and figures like Jane Fonda are now backing Lemon's comeback.
Source: MEGA

Media insiders said liberal outlets and figures like Jane Fonda are now backing Lemon's comeback.

Article continues below advertisement

But sources said left-leaning news outlets are showing interest.

"The liberal elite always want a comeback story," a media insider told RadarOnline.com. "Especially when it lets them feel generous."

And the shift isn't subtle. Once upon a time, Lemon's biggest cheerleaders hailed from pop culture – daytime TV celebs, Bravo stars, viral Twitter fans.

Now Jane Fonda-types and decision-makers at liberal news outlets are in his corner.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
matt lauers comeback derailed accusers tell all

EXCLUSIVE: No Tomorrow for Fired 'Today' Anchor Matt Lauer — Accuser's Tell-All Derails Plans for Disgraced Newsman's TV Comeback

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith's two-decade marriage is allegedly more business than pleasure.

EXCLUSIVE: Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith's Faux-Mance — How Pair's Two-Decade Marriage is Much More Business Than Pleasure

Article continues below advertisement

Arrest Becomes Career Currency

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Another source claimed Lemon has turned his arrest into 'currency' as he seeks to reenter liberal news circles.
Source: MEGA

Another source claimed Lemon has turned his arrest into 'currency' as he seeks to reenter liberal news circles.

"Don has turned his arrest into currency," another source said. "In these circles, being 'wronged' by ICE is practically a credential."

Lemon, insiders insisted, is not only savoring the moment and keeping score, he's also expecting job offers to follow.

"He hasn't forgotten who laughed when he stumbled," said one friend. "And he's enjoying being embraced by the snobs who once rejected him."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.