EXCLUSIVE: How Taylor Swift's Wedding Could Put Singing Phenomenon at Center of VERY Awkward Date Clash

Swift, 36, is widely believed to be preparing to marry Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, also 36, later this year, although the couple has not publicly confirmed the plans.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Taylor Swift could soon find herself at the center of an awkward celebrity calendar clash after reports emerged her ex Matty Healy is planning his wedding just weeks after the singer's rumored big day with NFL star Travis Kelce .

Meanwhile, Healy proposed to Bechtel in 2024 , and their wedding is believed to be scheduled for July, with guests expected to travel to California for the ceremony.

According to reports circulating within entertainment circles, Swift and Kelce are expected to marry on 13 June at the Ocean House resort in Rhode Island. The pair began dating in 2023 and became one of pop culture's most closely watched couples before reportedly becoming engaged last year.

At the same time, The 1975 frontman Healy, also 36, is said to be organizing his own wedding to US model Gabbriette Bechtel , 28, in California in July – which insiders told us potentially places the two ceremonies just a month apart and renewing attention on Swift's brief but highly scrutinized romance with the musician.

Healy has never directly addressed speculation that the song was about him, although during a live performance last year, he jokingly referred to himself as a "poet," a remark many fans interpreted as a wry nod to the album's title.

In the song Swift sings: "You tried to buy some pills from a friend of mine, they just ghosted you, now you know what it feels like."

Swift's 2024 album The Tortured Poets Department was widely interpreted by fans as referencing that relationship, particularly the track The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived

The timing has inevitably revived interest in Swift's short-lived relationship with Healy in 2023, which began shortly after the singer ended her long-term relationship with actor Joe Alwyn . Healy was seen attending several shows on Swift's blockbuster Eras tour before the pair's romance ended after roughly a month.

Welch also remarked that the idea of becoming Swift's mother-in-law was a "role that I'm glad I lost," adding Healy had taken the album's apparent references to him "in completely good grace."

She said: "You're not allowed to say anything (about the relationship), and then (Taylor) writes a whole album about it."

The singer's mother, television personality Denise Welch has also spoken publicly about the relationship and its aftermath. Welch, who shares Healy with actor Tim Healy, said she had mixed feelings about the public scrutiny surrounding the brief romance.

Entertainment insiders said the proximity of the rumored wedding dates has created panic Swift will be left raging if Healy's nuptials distract from her own.

One source said: "There is a certain sense of irony that people in the industry cannot ignore. Taylor Swift and Matty Healy were only linked for a short period, but because both of them occupy such a huge place in pop culture, even a small overlap in their personal timelines becomes a talking point. Now the prospect of them potentially getting married within weeks of one another has inevitably brought that brief relationship back into the conversation."

Taylor is one of the most watched figures in entertainment, so any major event in her life generates enormous attention. "If her wedding to Travis Kelce happens in June and Matty Healy follows with his own ceremony a few weeks later, fans and commentators are naturally going to draw comparisons and revisit the history between them – and that is likely to leave Taylor a bit furious, as she wants her wedding free of talk of her exes' activities."

An entertainment publicist added said the proximity of the two dates creates a slightly awkward dynamic from a publicity standpoint, even if neither couple is actively engaging with the narrative.

They said: "When two globally recognizable artists share even a small piece of romantic history, it tends to linger in the public imagination. The fact that their weddings may take place within such a short window only fuels that fascination. "It doesn't matter that both people have clearly moved on – the overlap almost guarantees the old story will resurface."

The source added: "From a media perspective, coincidences like this are irresistible for the press. "The timeline alone invites headlines about fate, awkwardness, or unfinished chapters, even if in reality both couples are simply planning their own lives independently. "But because of who Taylor Swift and Matty Healy are, the connection will keep being revisited every time a new milestone appears."