Wisconsin Nurse Ripped by Judge for 'Despicable' Behavior After She Had Sex With Patient And Made Fake 'Sexual Assault' Accusation to Avoid Punishment

However, her lies were treated as serious accusations by police, which Monroe County District Attorney Kevin Croninger argued wasted time and put others in danger.

"The harm caused by Ms. Knutson was deep and significant," Croninger said in a statement. "Not only did she violate the sacred trust between a patient and a nurse, but she compounded that by falsely accusing the patient of sexual assault.

The D.A. went on to praise the responding cops for digging for the facts.

"All officers involved in this matter demonstrated a tremendous commitment to seeking the truth through evidence," Croninger added. "All involved take every sexual assault very seriously. When Ms. Knutson reported she was sexually assaulted, that allegation was taken seriously.

"The officers were highly professional in investigating that allegation and determining that Ms. Knutson was lying. Officers then completed an extremely thorough and effective investigation, which uncovered a plethora of evidence that Ms. Knutson was, in fact, the perpetrator, not the victim."

He added, "Without this commitment to seeking the truth through evidence, an unjust result may have occurred. Instead, the truth was discovered, and justice was served."