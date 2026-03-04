Ex-Netflix Star Admits He Got Botox Injected in His Manhood During Wild Interview — 'It's Very Smooth Now... Which is Good'

Jowsey, 28, blew guest Lisa Vanderpump's mind with his wild confession. While talking about if they should start a "conversation" about p------, the reality start blurted out, "I actually did get Botox in it."

When a shocked Vanderpump demanded to know why, Jowsey explained he got the idea from a friend.

"He got stem cells and Botox and calcium," he added, as he made jabbing movements with his hands toward his manhood.

When the Vandeprump Rules star asked specifically why he got Botox in his private area, Jowsey raved, "They said it, like, relaxes the muscle. It's very smooth now, which is good ... It relaxes the muscle."

He added that he got an entire "vial" of the substance injected into his junk.