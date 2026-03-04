Ex-Netflix Star Admits He Got Botox Injected in His Manhood During Wild Interview — 'It's Very Smooth Now... Which is Good'
March 4 2026, Updated 5:53 p.m. ET
A former Netflix star admitted he got his manhood injected with Botox and loves how "smooth" his junk is now, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
During the Tuesday, March 3 episode of his Boyfriend Material podcast, Too Hot to Handle alum Harry Jowsey raved about having the cosmetic treatment – usually used for facial wrinkles – injected into his unit after one of his pals tried it.
Harry Jowsey Brags His Manhood Is 'Very Smooth' After Botox
Jowsey, 28, blew guest Lisa Vanderpump's mind with his wild confession. While talking about if they should start a "conversation" about p------, the reality start blurted out, "I actually did get Botox in it."
When a shocked Vanderpump demanded to know why, Jowsey explained he got the idea from a friend.
"He got stem cells and Botox and calcium," he added, as he made jabbing movements with his hands toward his manhood.
When the Vandeprump Rules star asked specifically why he got Botox in his private area, Jowsey raved, "They said it, like, relaxes the muscle. It's very smooth now, which is good ... It relaxes the muscle."
He added that he got an entire "vial" of the substance injected into his junk.
Racy Conversation
While Jowsey got the jab of Botox in his member, he stopped short of getting it in his testicles, which is apparently another treatment option.
"I'm not doing my b----. My b---- are doing their thing," the Dancing With the Stars alum revealed.
Jowsey even let Vanderpump know that "women could get" Botox injected "in their little bean."
"In their hoo-ha? For what?" the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum asked.
"Apparently, it makes things a little bit easier to get the job done," Jowsey shared with a smile.
Lisa Vanderpump Shoots Down Getting Botox in Her Private Parts
An intrigued Vanderpump wanted to know what he meant by "getting the job done," as in "o----- or penetration?"
"O-----, yeah. The doctor was saying he will go and give a little bit of, you know, special sauce to ladies, and it helps," Jowsey shared.
However, the famed Bravolebrity bragged that her husband, Ken Todd, still keeps her very happy in the bedroom after more than 40 years of marriage.
"I don't need any help in that department. My husband knows what he's doing. We're good. We're good," Vanderpump confidently told him.
Sarah Palin's Cancer-Stricken Hockey Star Boyfriend Reveals How Disease Has Impacted their Relationship — Admits He Was at Former Governor's Home When He First Fell Ill
Harry Jowsey Became Famous From Netflix Dating Series
After winning Heartbreak Island Australia in 2018, Jowsey rocketed to fame when the dating show Too Hot to Handle debuted on Netflix back in 2020.
His popularity eventually led to several other reality television show appearances, including a sixth-place finish on season 32 of DWTS and competing on The Amazing Race Australia.
Jowsey's jaunty charm also helped him gain a huge social media presence, with five million followers on both Instagram and TikTok. The native Australian is also wildly popular on OnlyFans and Snapchat.