Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Netflix

Ex-Netflix Star Admits He Got Botox Injected in His Manhood During Wild Interview — 'It's Very Smooth Now... Which is Good'

Photo of Netflix logo and man's crotch
Source: Netflix, Owen Vangioni/Unsplash

A male Netflix star copped to getting Botox injections in his manhood.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 4 2026, Updated 5:53 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

A former Netflix star admitted he got his manhood injected with Botox and loves how "smooth" his junk is now, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

During the Tuesday, March 3 episode of his Boyfriend Material podcast, Too Hot to Handle alum Harry Jowsey raved about having the cosmetic treatment – usually used for facial wrinkles – injected into his unit after one of his pals tried it.

Article continues below advertisement

Harry Jowsey Brags His Manhood Is 'Very Smooth' After Botox

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Harry Jowsey
Source: Boyfriend Material with Harry Jowsey/YouTube

Harry Jowsey is thrilled with the 'smooth' results on his manhood after getting Botox.

Jowsey, 28, blew guest Lisa Vanderpump's mind with his wild confession. While talking about if they should start a "conversation" about p------, the reality start blurted out, "I actually did get Botox in it."

When a shocked Vanderpump demanded to know why, Jowsey explained he got the idea from a friend.

"He got stem cells and Botox and calcium," he added, as he made jabbing movements with his hands toward his manhood.

When the Vandeprump Rules star asked specifically why he got Botox in his private area, Jowsey raved, "They said it, like, relaxes the muscle. It's very smooth now, which is good ... It relaxes the muscle."

He added that he got an entire "vial" of the substance injected into his junk.

Article continues below advertisement

Racy Conversation

Photo of Harry Jowsey
Source: Boyfriend Material with Harry Jowsey/YouTube

Harry Jowsey and Lisa Vanderpump had a lively conversation about the effect of Botox in one's private parts.

While Jowsey got the jab of Botox in his member, he stopped short of getting it in his testicles, which is apparently another treatment option.

"I'm not doing my b----. My b---- are doing their thing," the Dancing With the Stars alum revealed.

Jowsey even let Vanderpump know that "women could get" Botox injected "in their little bean."

"In their hoo-ha? For what?" the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum asked.

"Apparently, it makes things a little bit easier to get the job done," Jowsey shared with a smile.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Lisa Vanderpump Shoots Down Getting Botox in Her Private Parts

Photo of Lisa Vanderpump an Ken Todd
Source: MEGA

Lisa Vanderpump said she didn't need Botox in her hoo-ha because her love life with husband Ken Todd is 'good.'

An intrigued Vanderpump wanted to know what he meant by "getting the job done," as in "o----- or penetration?"

"O-----, yeah. The doctor was saying he will go and give a little bit of, you know, special sauce to ladies, and it helps," Jowsey shared.

However, the famed Bravolebrity bragged that her husband, Ken Todd, still keeps her very happy in the bedroom after more than 40 years of marriage.

"I don't need any help in that department. My husband knows what he's doing. We're good. We're good," Vanderpump confidently told him.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Ron Duguay and Sarah Palin

Sarah Palin's Cancer-Stricken Hockey Star Boyfriend Reveals How Disease Has Impacted their Relationship — Admits He Was at Former Governor's Home When He First Fell Ill

Composite photo of Nancy Mace and Pam Bondi

Nancy Mace Reveals Attorney General Pam Bondi Will Be Subpoenaed Over Missing Epstein Files — 'The Victims of This Horrific Global Network Deserve Justice'

Harry Jowsey Became Famous From Netflix Dating Series

Photo of Harry Jowsey
Source: MEGA

Harry Jowsey looked dapper at the 2026 Actor Awards, which aired on Netflix.

After winning Heartbreak Island Australia in 2018, Jowsey rocketed to fame when the dating show Too Hot to Handle debuted on Netflix back in 2020.

His popularity eventually led to several other reality television show appearances, including a sixth-place finish on season 32 of DWTS and competing on The Amazing Race Australia.

Jowsey's jaunty charm also helped him gain a huge social media presence, with five million followers on both Instagram and TikTok. The native Australian is also wildly popular on OnlyFans and Snapchat.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.