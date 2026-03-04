Sarah Palin's Cancer-Stricken Hockey Star Boyfriend Reveals How Disease Has Impacted their Relationship — Admits He Was at Former Governor's Home When He First Fell Ill

Testing confirmed he had Stage 4 cancer, and he secretly spent the next months fighting the illness in private before his daughters encouraged him to launch a GoFundMe page to raise money for a wealth of alternative treatments he's considering – and he’s already smashed the target.

Duguay’s daughter, Shay Thomas, has told how her father and Palin are "very close," but they "haven't been able to see each other as much lately because of what my dad is going through, and Sarah also has obligations caring for her son, Trig, who requires additional care."

Speaking about Palin himself, Duguay told The Daily Mail: "I go there at different times.

"I help with her landscaping in the summer, and I help in the winter, clearing a little bit of snow, so I happened to be there in October... but unfortunately, I wasn't feeling myself, so I had to leave."