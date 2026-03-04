EXCLUSIVE: Sharon Osbourne Set to Fulfill Late Husband Ozzy's Final Wish With Tribute That Will Move Fans to Tears

Sources told us the festival revival is slated for 2027, and will serve as a tribute to Ozzy – known to millions as the Prince of Darkness – and mark a grand return of the event that defined an era of metal music.

Ozzfest last ran as a full tour in 2018 and briefly resurfaced for a New Year's Eve edition in 2019. Sharon previously said discussions were underway with Live Nation to stage a modernized version of the festival across multiple continents.

"It was something Ozzy was very passionate about – giving young talent a stage in front of a lot of people," she said. "We really started metal festivals in this country. It was (replicated but) never done with the spirit of what ours was, because ours was a place for new talent. It was like summer camp for kids."

The official Ozzfest account has also fueled speculation the event will be mounted next year. It recently shared a post on Instagram reading: "Will Ozzfest return in 2027??"