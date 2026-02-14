EXCLUSIVE: Ozzy Osbourne Back From the Dead! How Prince of Darkness is Set to Receive Huge Tribute in 2027

Sharon, who managed her husband's career for decades, has hinted the new Ozzfest will feature a wider musical mix to reflect changing times.

She added: "I'd like to mix up the genres."

Another source close to the Osbourne estate said: "Sharon is savvy, and knows today's young fans stream playlists that blend metal with hip-hop and electronic sounds. The updated Ozzfest is expected to tap into that energy – still loud and proud, but far more inclusive."

On "The Osbournes Podcast" prior to Ozzy's death, he and Sharon joked about whether the festival could ever make a comeback. When Ozzy asked if it might return, Sharon replied: "Yeah, sure. Of course."

Their daughter Kelly Osbourne chimed in that managers would need to be more "realistic" about inflated artist fees, to which Sharon retorted: "Why is it when it comes to us that everybody thinks that we are trillionaires, and so that every manager who wants their band on our festival wants one of the trillions they think we've got to put on the festival?"