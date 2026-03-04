EXCLUSIVE: Why Nicole Kidman is 'Raging' Over Criticism Being Aimed at Her Nepo Baby Daughter in Wake of Keith Urban Divorce

Sunday Rose, who movie star Kidman, 58, had with her ex-husband Keith Urban , also 58, walked in the Calvin Klein Fall 2026 show in New York over the weekend.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Nicole Kidman is said to be "furious" after online criticism targeted her teenage daughter, Sunday Rose, following the 17-year-old's high-profile runway appearance at New York Fashion Week , with trolls accusing the emerging model of benefiting from celebrity connections.

Sunday Rose debuted on the runway at Paris Fashion Week in 2024 to launch her modeling career.

Sunday Rose appeared on the catwalk wearing an oversized beige trench coat with large brown leather lapels layered over a buttoned-up shirt. The outfit was styled with white gloves, a brown clutch, and slouchy brown leather boots with heels, while her hair was worn down and pulled back from her face.

The nepo baby's appearance marked another step in her early modeling career after she debuted on the runway at Paris Fashion Week in 2024. While Kidman publicly celebrated the moment on social media, the show also triggered a wave of online commentary questioning the teenager's runway technique and suggesting her opportunities were linked to her famous parents.

Sunday Rose began modeling at 16 and made her runway debut during Paris Fashion Week in 2024, when she appeared in the Miu Miu Spring/Summer show. She later secured a major campaign with the Italian luxury fashion house Miu Miu, marking a significant step for the teenager in the fashion world.

Runway professionals note fashion models are typically trained to walk with controlled, smooth strides while keeping their arms relaxed by their sides, a standard approach widely taught within the industry.

Another troll sneered: "I love, love, love Nicole… but Sunday Rose looks kinda weird as a model." A further critic said: "She walks like a pony! She's not a model!"

A third user wrote: "Looks like she's on her way to talk to her mom about her dad."

One critic spat: "Nepotism is revolting," as another commenter said: "Just stomping around."

But the teenager's appearance quickly drew harsh reactions from some social media users, who mocked her walk and accused the fashion industry of promoting so-called nepotism.

"The term 'nepo baby' has now become shorthand for a wider conversation about privilege in creative industries," they continued. "But it also means that teenagers like Sunday Rose can become lightning rods for criticism the moment they appear in public."

A runway coach added, "The criticism aimed at a 17-year-old is unusually intense. Modeling skills are learned over time, and many newcomers develop their style across several seasons before finding their stride."

One fashion industry casting consultant told us: "Whenever a young person with famous parents steps onto a runway, it immediately sparks debate about access and fairness. Sunday Rose is experiencing the same scrutiny many celebrity children face in fashion."

Her debut appearance also sparked debate online at the time, when she opened the Miu Miu Paris Women's Wear Spring-Summer 2025 show. The runway lineup included other celebrity children, including Amelia Grey Hamlin , daughter of actors Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna , as well as Eliot Sumner, the child of musician Sting and film producer Trudie Styler .

Kidman has stood by her daughter publicly to overshadow the negativity with maternal support.

A source claimed about Kidman's reaction to the trolling: "Nicole is absolutely furious about the way Sunday has been spoken about online. "She understands that public life brings commentary, but Sunday is still only 17 and seeing strangers tear her apart for simply walking in a fashion show has been extremely upsetting for her as a mother."

The insider added, "Nicole is fiercely protective of her children, and she feels some of the comments crossed a line. She believes people forget that behind the headlines and the fashion shows is a young girl who is just beginning to find her confidence."

Another entertainment industry source said Kidman has been privately venting her anger to friends since the criticism began circulating on social media.

"Nicole is raging about the trolling," the insider claimed. "She feels the focus should have been on Sunday's opportunity and how exciting it is for a young model to appear at New York Fashion Week, not on picking apart every step she takes on the runway.

"From Nicole's perspective, Sunday has been through enough considering her divorce from her dad, Keith, and knows she worked really hard to prepare for the show and deserved encouragement rather than ridicule. "She knows the fashion world can be tough, but she never expected the backlash to be so personal."

And a family friend said the reaction has only strengthened Kidman's determination to stand by her daughter publicly.

They added, "Nicole has made it clear she will always support Sunday. She's incredibly proud of her and refuses to let online negativity overshadow what was meant to be a special milestone in her daughter's life."