Nancy Mace Reveals Attorney General Pam Bondi Will Be Subpoenaed Over Missing Epstein Files — 'The Victims of This Horrific Global Network Deserve Justice'
March 4 2026, Updated 4:50 p.m. ET
Attorney General Pam Bondi will be subpoenaed over missing Epstein files, RadarOnline.com can report.
In an explosive statement made by Nancy Mace, she insisted the "victims of this horrific global network deserve justice."
Pam Bondi's Subpoena Details
Mace stressed that Bondi "claims the DOJ has released all of the Epstein files," but "they have not" – something she alleged "the record is clear" on. "The Epstein case is one of the greatest cover-ups in American history," Mace continued. "His global s-- trafficking network is larger than what is being revealed."
"Three million documents have been released, and we still don't have the full truth," she added. "Videos are missing. Audio is missing. Logs are missing. There are millions more documents out there."
What Else Did Nancy Mace Say?
Mace declared they "want to know why the DOJ is more focused on shielding the powerful than delivering justice."
She concluded her statement by insisting those living in the U.S. "deserve answers" and that the victims of the disgraced financier's sadistic crimes "deserve justice."
"HOLD. THE. LINE," she concluded.
Bill Clinton's Testiony
Former President Bill Clinton was already interrogated by the House Oversight Committee on February 27 regarding Jeffrey Epstein. During his testimony, he talked about Donald Trump, sharing he allegedly would "come out and play a few holes" with them.
He also shared Trump knew Clinton had flown aboard Epstein's famous aircraft, also known as the Lolita Express.
"He said, 'You know, we had some great times together over the years, but we fell out all because of a real estate deal,'" Clinton shared. "And he said, 'I'm sorry it happened.' That's all."
When asked if he recalled Trump giving more context to his "great times" with Epstein, the former POTUS insisted he didn't.
"No," he said. "And I took at the time, I took no, I didn't put any sexual spin on it."
While Clinton admitted he had a "brief acquaintance" with Epstein that ended "years before his crimes came to light," he said that he "never witnessed" any criminal activity during their "limited interactions."
"I'm here to offer what little I know so I can do my part to prevent something like this from happening again," Clinton added.
Hillary Clinton's Deposition
Clinton's wife, Hillary, was also questioned a day prior – and the former president was not pleased. In his own deposition, he let the House Oversight Committee have it over subpoenaing the former first lady.
"Before we start, I have to get personal. You made Hillary come in. She had nothing to do with Jeffrey Epstein. Nothing," he claimed. "She has no memory of even meeting him. She neither traveled with him nor visited any of his properties. Whether you subpoenaed 10 people or 10,000, including her, was simply not right."
At her deposition, Hillary stated that she didn't recall ever meeting Epstein. She also shared she did "not" have any information regarding the criminal activities of Epstein or his former madam, Ghislaine Maxwell.
"As I stated in my sworn declaration on January 13, I had no idea about their criminal activity," Hillary added. "I do not recall ever encountering Mr. Epstein. I never flew on his plane or visited his island, homes, or offices. I have nothing to add to that."