Nancy Mace Reveals Attorney General Pam Bondi Will Be Subpoenaed Over Missing Epstein Files — 'The Victims of This Horrific Global Network Deserve Justice'

Former President Bill Clinton was already interrogated by the House Oversight Committee on February 27 regarding Jeffrey Epstein. During his testimony, he talked about Donald Trump, sharing he allegedly would "come out and play a few holes" with them.

He also shared Trump knew Clinton had flown aboard Epstein's famous aircraft, also known as the Lolita Express.

"He said, 'You know, we had some great times together over the years, but we fell out all because of a real estate deal,'" Clinton shared. "And he said, 'I'm sorry it happened.' That's all."

When asked if he recalled Trump giving more context to his "great times" with Epstein, the former POTUS insisted he didn't.

"No," he said. "And I took at the time, I took no, I didn't put any sexual spin on it."

While Clinton admitted he had a "brief acquaintance" with Epstein that ended "years before his crimes came to light," he said that he "never witnessed" any criminal activity during their "limited interactions."

"I'm here to offer what little I know so I can do my part to prevent something like this from happening again," Clinton added.