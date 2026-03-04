Rob and Michele Reiner Warned About 'Erratic' Son Nick Before Their Deaths: Murder Suspect Had Fired His Psychiatrist and Changed His Meds That 'Weren't Working Anymore'
March 4 2026, Published 4:35 p.m. ET
Medical staff allegedly advised Rob and Michele Reiner against living in close proximity to their son Nick shortly before they were both stabbed to death, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In the weeks leading up to their violent murders, Nick, 32, fired his psychiatrist and changed his medication as they "weren't working anymore" for him, according to a source.
Rob and Michele Reiner Told Not to Let Nick Live at Their Home
The late filmmaker, 78, and his wife, 70, were told it might not be a good idea to allow Nick to "stay at their home" immediately after the med-switch, as he could "exhibit even more erratic behavior" as his body adjusted to the change, the source explained to Us Weekly.
A second insider also confirmed that medical staff "warned Rob and Michele not to let Nick live at home until he got his medication straightened out."
Despite the warnings, the 32-year-old was reportedly living at a guesthouse on their Brentwood property at the time of their deaths.
As Radar previously reported, Rob and Michele were found dead in their home on December 14, 2025, hours after attending a Christmas party with friends. Their cause of death was ruled "multiple sharp force injuries."
Nick, who has a long history of substance abuse issues, was later arrested and charged with their murders.
Reiner Family Not 'in Communication' With Nick After Murders
Their deaths were later confirmed by two of their other kids, Jake, 34, and Romy, 27, who released a statement on December 17, 2025.
"Words cannot even begin to describe the unimaginable pain we are experiencing every moment of the day," the statement read. "They weren't just our parents; they were our best friends."
Now, as Nick awaits trial for double-murder, his siblings are reportedly not speaking to him.
"Last I heard, the family has not been in communication with Nick," the first source shared with the outlet. "They just cannot handle that at the moment."
Nick Reiner Could Face the Death Penalty
On February 23, Nick appeared in court and pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder.
After the hearing, Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman said Nick would be "eligible" to receive the death penalty if found guilty of the horrific crimes.
"Along those lines, we take the process in which we determine whether or not the death penalty should be sought extremely seriously, and it goes through a very rigorous process," he said at the time. "When we get all this information, it will be subject to not only a rigorous analysis, but many of the most experienced individuals in the DA office with death penalty experience will be helping me evaluate that information."
Nick's next hearing is scheduled for April 29.
Hollywood Mourns the Reiners
Those who knew and loved Rob and Michele shared tributes to the late couple after their deaths.
Conan O'Brien, who was close to their family, said he was "in shock" after hearing the news.
Chris Sarandon, who starred in The Princess Bride, said the director "changed" his life in a heartfelt social media post.
Billy Crystal, Martin Short, Larry David and Albert Brooks worked together and penned a letter praising Reiner for his "comedic touch" and his "legacy" as a filmmaker, per Deadline.
"Rob was also a passionate, brave citizen, who not only cared for this country he loved, he did everything he could to make it better and, with his loving wife Michele, he had the perfect partner," they wrote. "They were a special force together-dynamic, unselfish and inspiring. We were their friends, and we will miss them forever."