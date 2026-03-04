Rob and Michele Reiner Warned About 'Erratic' Son Nick Before Their Deaths: Murder Suspect Had Fired His Psychiatrist and Changed His Meds That 'Weren't Working Anymore'

The late filmmaker, 78, and his wife, 70, were told it might not be a good idea to allow Nick to "stay at their home" immediately after the med-switch, as he could "exhibit even more erratic behavior" as his body adjusted to the change, the source explained to Us Weekly.

A second insider also confirmed that medical staff "warned Rob and Michele not to let Nick live at home until he got his medication straightened out."

Despite the warnings, the 32-year-old was reportedly living at a guesthouse on their Brentwood property at the time of their deaths.

As Radar previously reported, Rob and Michele were found dead in their home on December 14, 2025, hours after attending a Christmas party with friends. Their cause of death was ruled "multiple sharp force injuries."

Nick, who has a long history of substance abuse issues, was later arrested and charged with their murders.