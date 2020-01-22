Taylor Swift’s Miss Americana trailer is here, and fans are already going wild!

In the two-minute clip — which the “Cruel Summer” singer, 30, shared on Instagram on Wednesday, January 22 — she opens up about crossing boundaries in her career: going from the “nice girl” producers wanted her to be to the strong woman she is today.

“It’s been a long time coming,” Swift captioned her post.

The video starts off with a scene of Swift getting ready for a show, giving herself a pep-talk backstage with her mother, Andrea. It then goes to a scene of Swift running towards boyfriend Joe Alwyn after a concert, closing her eyes while giving him a passionate hug.

RadarOnline.com readers know this is one of the first times Swift has given fans a behind-the-scenes look at her and Alwyn’s relationship. The stars — who have been dating for over three years now — are rarely spotted out together and avoid talking about each other on social media and in interviews. Still, Swift dedicated part of her latest album to the Harriet actor, 28, most famously the song “Lover.”

Between scenes of her singing on stage and enjoying free time at home and in nature with her loved ones, Swift explains in the teaser what she went through after being publicly slammed by so many fans and A-listers — Kanye West and Kim Kardashian included. She says that she disappeared for an entire year because it’s what she thought everyone wanted, but with the help of her album Reputation, she came back even stronger.

“It woke me up from constantly feeling like I was fighting for people’s respect,” she says of her much-needed break from the spotlight and her powerful comeback. “It was happiness without anyone else’s input.”

On Reputation, Swift got candid about her many industry feuds and made it a point to address — through song — every issue she’s been blasted for. On her album Lover, she showed her new approach to life: romantic, mature, relaxed yet empowered.

“I feel really good about not feeling muzzled anymore, and it was my own doing,” she says in the teaser. “I need to be on the right side of history.”

Radar readers know Swift recently made headlines by bashing nemesis Scooter Braun during her Billboard Women in Music speech, when she took home the award for best female artist of the decade. In an interview with Variety, she said she’s proud of herself for making that speech, as she would not have forgiven herself had she stayed silent.

Readers know her feud with Braun, 38, centers around Swift’s claims that Braun and Big Machine Records CEO Scott Borchetta bullied her into giving up the rights to her music. Braun is the owner of her first six albums — which the singer now plans to re-record.

“It feels f***ing awesome,” Swift says in the clip.

Miss Americana, a film directed by Lana Wilson, premieres Thursday, January 23, on Netflix.