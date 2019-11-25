Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Taylor Swift Throws Major Shade At Old Record Label Amid Feud On American Music Awards 2019 She hits out at bitter relationship with Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta.

Fueling the fire!

Taylor Swift threw major shade at her old record label at the 2019 American Music Awards and RadarOnline.com has the video of her big diss.

Swift, 29, won the Favorite Album – Pop/Rock award for “Lover” and in her acceptance speech she thanked her new record label, a dig at her old nemesis on Sunday, Nov. 24.

“This album really felt like a new beginning,” a beaming Swift, in a glittering green gown, said on stage. Her friend Selena Gomez supported her in the feud and had opened the show with a two-song performance.

“I really love my record label Universal Republic,” she said. “Thank you for being so generous and allowing me to make whatever music I want to make.”

Radar readers know Swift has been locked in a vicious battle with Big Machine Records and Braun and Borchetta.

Swift ripped into them on Twitter, claiming that they weren’t allowing her to play her old music at the AMAs when she was given the Artist of the Decade Award.

She begged her fans to rally to her defense and help her convince Bruan and Borchetta to allow her to perform her old favorites.

Braun lashed out after her public plea for help. “Since your public statement last week there have been numerous death threats directed at my family,” he claimed before the AMAs aired.

“This morning I spoke out publicly for the first time saying I wouldn’t participate in a social media war. However I came home tonight to find my wife had received a phone call threatening the safety of our children as well as other threats seen above,” he said.

Swift seemed victorious in the battle however, with her old label announcing that she would be allowed to perform her old favorites when she was awarded the Artist of the Decade.