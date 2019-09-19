Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Kim Kardashian ‘Can’t Understand’ Why ‘Jealous’ Taylor Swift Is Still Talking About Her & Kanye West Reality star thinks singer is 'jealous,’ after rant about rapper hubby.

Kim Kardashian “can’t understand” why “jealous” ” Taylor Swift is still talking about her, an insider dished exclusively to RadarOnline.com after the singer’s bombshell interview just dropped.

Swift, 29, dished on her famous feud against Kim and her husband Kanye West, with whom she has been battling since the 2009 MTV VMAs incident more than a decade ago.

She called the power couple “two-faced,”and went into detail about their toxic relationship.

“The world didn’t understand the context and the events that led up to it,” Swift said in her explosive Rolling Stone magazine interview.

“Some events took place to cause me to be pissed off when [Kanye] called me a b***h. That was not just a singular event. Basically, I got really sick of the dynamic between he and I.”

An insider now has told Radar that Kardashian, 38, has strong feelings about the situation.

“Kim hates Taylor and she can’t understand why she’s always talking about her,” the source snitched.

The two famously feuded after Kim revealed an illegal recording she took of the Bad Blood singer on the phone with West.

And now Swift’s big interview continued to flame the fires in their decade-long fight.

“Kim thinks she has everything in life. A husband, kids, great family and she thinks Taylor is probably just jealous of her,” the source spilled to Radar.

While Swift’s Reputation Tour was a directly response to Kardashian and West, complete with a huge snake on stage, the latest interview revealed her strange need to have West respect her.

