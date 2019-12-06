The Best Ex References In Taylor Swift’s Songs

Lucky for us, Taylor Swift heals her heartaches by pouring her emotions into her songs. If Harry Styles hadn’t broken her heart, we would never have gotten the smash hit, “I Knew You Were Trouble.” In fact, if Jake Gyllenhaal hadn’t ghosted her, the entire Red album may not have happened. From Joe Jonas to Taylor Lautner and even John Mayer, many of Taylor’s ex-boyfriends are seem like material for songs that explore the wonderful and crushing emotions of love.

Unlike Ariana Grande, who mentions ex-boyfriends by name in her songs, Swift likes to drop hints in her lyrics as to who she is referencing. For her die-hard fans (a.k.a. “Swifties”), this is part of the fun! Swift’s album Lover is a romantic album that is basically seems like a love letter to Joe Alwyn, but Swifties are convinced she is also referencing someone else. From her revenge songs to her romantic songs, Swift has a way of perfectly nailing an emotion and the melody to go along with it.

Ready to dive into the soundtrack of her love life? Have a look at 16 times that Swift has put an ex on blast in her songs!