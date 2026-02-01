Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Donald Trump

'He's a Sleazebag': Donald Trump Blasts Ex-CNN Host Don Lemon Following Minnesota Arrest

split image of Don Lemon and Donald Trump
Source: mega

Ex-CNN anchor Don Lemon was arrested in Minnesota and Donald Trump called him a 'sleazebag' amid legal fallout.

Profile Image

Feb. 1 2026, Published 1:15 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Donald Trump didn't hold back when asked about former CNN host Don Lemon's recent arrest in Minnesota, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The president called Lemon a "sleazebag" and a "failed host" during remarks to reporters on Air Force One.

Article continues below advertisement

'He's a Failure'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Donald Trump criticized Don Lemon during remarks on Air Force One.
Source: mega

Donald Trump criticized Don Lemon during remarks on Air Force One.

Trump, who has frequently clashed with Lemon in the past, laid into him on January 31.

"I don't know anything about the Don Lemon thing. But he's a sleazebag!" Trump said. "Everyone's known that. He's a washed up... Probably from his standpoint, the best thing that could happen to him. He had no viewers. He's a failure, he's a failed host. And now, he’s in the news. I didn't know anything about it."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @tnd/Instagram

Trump called Lemon a 'sleazebag' and a 'failed host.'

Article continues below advertisement

What was Don Lemon Charged With?

image of Authorities charged Lemon with violating civil rights laws during a church protest.
Source: mega

Authorities charged Lemon with violating civil rights laws during a church protest.

The former CNN anchor was taken into federal custody in connection with an anti-ICE protest at a church in St. Paul, Minnesota, on January 30.

He was charged with conspiracy against the rights of religious freedom at a place of worship, and injuring, intimidating, and interfering with the exercise of the right of religious freedom at a place of worship, according to a news outlet.

Article continues below advertisement

'Shine Light On The Truth'

image of His attorney confirmed Lemon acted as a journalist covering the protest.
Source: mega

His attorney confirmed Lemon acted as a journalist covering the protest.

Lemon's lawyer, Abbe Lowell, confirmed that the ex-CNN host was arrested and spent the night in custody.

"Don Lemon was taken into custody by federal agents last night in Los Angeles, where he was covering the Grammy Awards," Lowell said.

While Lowell acknowledged that Lemon participated in the protest, he emphasized that he was acting as a journalist, describing his actions as "constitutionally protected work."

"The First Amendment exists to protect journalists whose role it is to shine light on the truth and hold those in power accountable," Lowell added. "Don will fight these charges vigorously and thoroughly in court."

Lemon was released from custody on January 30 on a personal recognizance bond.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Composite photo of Bill Maher and Marjorie Taylor Greene

'It's Not Good to Arrest Him': Bill Maher and Marjorie Taylor Greene Clash Over Whether Don Lemon Crossed the Line Into Criminal Conduct

split image of Donald Trump / Marla Maples / Jeffrey Epstein

New Epstein Docs Claim Friend of Donald Trump and Marla Maples Was Caught in Bizarre Shoe Sex Scandal

'Unacceptable'

image of Lemon was released from custody on a personal recognizance bond.
Source: mega

Lemon was released from custody on a personal recognizance bond.

A spokesperson for CNN told RadarOnline.com that the FBI's "arrest" of Lemon "raises profoundly concerning questions about press freedom and the First Amendment."

"The Department of Justice already failed twice to get an arrest warrant for Don and several other journalists in Minnesota, where a chief judge of the Minnesota Federal District Court found there was 'no evidence' that there was any criminal behavior involved in their work," they continued.

The news network also emphasized the First Amendment "protects journalists who bear witness to news and events as they unfold, ensuring they can report freely in the public interest, and the DOJ's attempts to violate those rights is unacceptable."

"We will be following this case closely," they added.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.