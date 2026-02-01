'He's a Sleazebag': Donald Trump Blasts Ex-CNN Host Don Lemon Following Minnesota Arrest
Feb. 1 2026, Published 1:15 p.m. ET
Donald Trump didn't hold back when asked about former CNN host Don Lemon's recent arrest in Minnesota, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The president called Lemon a "sleazebag" and a "failed host" during remarks to reporters on Air Force One.
'He's a Failure'
Trump, who has frequently clashed with Lemon in the past, laid into him on January 31.
"I don't know anything about the Don Lemon thing. But he's a sleazebag!" Trump said. "Everyone's known that. He's a washed up... Probably from his standpoint, the best thing that could happen to him. He had no viewers. He's a failure, he's a failed host. And now, he’s in the news. I didn't know anything about it."
What was Don Lemon Charged With?
The former CNN anchor was taken into federal custody in connection with an anti-ICE protest at a church in St. Paul, Minnesota, on January 30.
He was charged with conspiracy against the rights of religious freedom at a place of worship, and injuring, intimidating, and interfering with the exercise of the right of religious freedom at a place of worship, according to a news outlet.
'Shine Light On The Truth'
Lemon's lawyer, Abbe Lowell, confirmed that the ex-CNN host was arrested and spent the night in custody.
"Don Lemon was taken into custody by federal agents last night in Los Angeles, where he was covering the Grammy Awards," Lowell said.
While Lowell acknowledged that Lemon participated in the protest, he emphasized that he was acting as a journalist, describing his actions as "constitutionally protected work."
"The First Amendment exists to protect journalists whose role it is to shine light on the truth and hold those in power accountable," Lowell added. "Don will fight these charges vigorously and thoroughly in court."
Lemon was released from custody on January 30 on a personal recognizance bond.
'Unacceptable'
A spokesperson for CNN told RadarOnline.com that the FBI's "arrest" of Lemon "raises profoundly concerning questions about press freedom and the First Amendment."
"The Department of Justice already failed twice to get an arrest warrant for Don and several other journalists in Minnesota, where a chief judge of the Minnesota Federal District Court found there was 'no evidence' that there was any criminal behavior involved in their work," they continued.
The news network also emphasized the First Amendment "protects journalists who bear witness to news and events as they unfold, ensuring they can report freely in the public interest, and the DOJ's attempts to violate those rights is unacceptable."
"We will be following this case closely," they added.