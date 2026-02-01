'He's a Sleazebag': Donald Trump Blasts Ex-CNN Host Don Lemon Following Minnesota Arrest

The president called Lemon a "sleazebag" and a "failed host" during remarks to reporters on Air Force One.

Donald Trump criticized Don Lemon during remarks on Air Force One.

"I don't know anything about the Don Lemon thing. But he's a sleazebag!" Trump said. "Everyone's known that. He's a washed up... Probably from his standpoint, the best thing that could happen to him. He had no viewers. He's a failure, he's a failed host. And now, he’s in the news. I didn't know anything about it."

Trump, who has frequently clashed with Lemon in the past, laid into him on January 31.

He was charged with conspiracy against the rights of religious freedom at a place of worship, and injuring, intimidating, and interfering with the exercise of the right of religious freedom at a place of worship, according to a news outlet.

The former CNN anchor was taken into federal custody in connection with an anti-ICE protest at a church in St. Paul, Minnesota, on January 30.

His attorney confirmed Lemon acted as a journalist covering the protest.

Lemon's lawyer, Abbe Lowell, confirmed that the ex-CNN host was arrested and spent the night in custody.

"Don Lemon was taken into custody by federal agents last night in Los Angeles, where he was covering the Grammy Awards," Lowell said.

While Lowell acknowledged that Lemon participated in the protest, he emphasized that he was acting as a journalist, describing his actions as "constitutionally protected work."

"The First Amendment exists to protect journalists whose role it is to shine light on the truth and hold those in power accountable," Lowell added. "Don will fight these charges vigorously and thoroughly in court."

Lemon was released from custody on January 30 on a personal recognizance bond.