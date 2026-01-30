'Unacceptable': CNN Blasts Don Lemon's 'Deeply Concerning' Arrest After Judge Found 'No Evidence' of 'Any Criminal Behavior' in Minnesota Church Protest
Jan. 30 2026, Published 11:43 a.m. ET
Amid Don Lemon's arrest, his former employer, CNN, spoke to RadarOnline.com to give their thoughts on the shocking situation.
As Radar reported, Lemon was arrested last night following his participation in an anti-ICE protest where a church was stormed during a Sunday service.
What Did CNN Say About Don Lemon's Arrest?
According to a spokesperson for CNN, they noted the FBI's "arrest" of Lemon "raises profoundly concerning questions about press freedom and the First Amendment."
"The Department of Justice already failed twice to get an arrest warrant for Don and several other journalists in Minnesota, where a chief judge of the Minnesota Federal District Court found there was 'no evidence' that there was any criminal behavior involved in their work," they continued.
The news network also insisted the First Amendment "protects journalists who bear witness to news and events as they unfold, ensuring they can report freely in the public interest, and the DOJ’s attempts to violate those rights is unacceptable."
"We will be following this case closely," they added.
What Did Don Lemon's Lawyer Say?
Lemon's lawyer, Abbe Lowell, confirmed he was arrested and spent the night in prison.
"Don Lemon was taken into custody by federal agents last night in Los Angeles, where he was covering the Grammy Awards," Lowell shared.
While he admitted Lemon took part in the protest, he was insistent he did so as a journalist, which makes what he was doing "constitutionally protected work."
"The First Amendment exists to protect journalists whose role it is to shine light on the truth and hold those in power accountable," he added. "Don will fight these charges vigorously and thoroughly in court."
What Was Don Lemon Accused Of?
Although charges brought against Lemon weren't completely clear, he was accused of violating the Enforcement Act of 1871, which prohibits interfering with certain civil rights.
These include interfering with voting, serving on juries and, in the case of what Lemon's accused of, the right to practice one's religion.
The act is also known as the Ku Klux Klan Act due to it first being created to prevent the hate group from paramilitary vigilantism.
Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet Dhillon spoke out about Lemon's situation, noting, "Whenever anyone conspires to violate the protected civil rights of American citizens, the Klan Act can be used to bring a conspiracy charge."
Don Lemon's Footage With the Activists Who Stormed the Church
While Lemon shared he was "chronicling" the event as a journalist, he took videos during and after the church was stormed, which seemingly indicated he was a part of the group.
Before entering the church, Lemon had footage where he admitted to having done some "reconnaissance" with the activists.
"They’re planning an operation we’re going to follow them on. I can’t tell you exactly what they're doing, but it’s called Operation Pull-Up," he said. "So that’s what we’re doing here, and after we do this operation, you’ll see it live. These operations are surprise operations. Again, I can’t tell you where they’re going."