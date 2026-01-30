Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Don Lemon
Exclusive

'Unacceptable': CNN Blasts Don Lemon's 'Deeply Concerning' Arrest After Judge Found 'No Evidence' of 'Any Criminal Behavior' in Minnesota Church Protest

Composite photo of Don Lemon and CNN
Source: MEGA

A CNN spokesperson insisted the First Amendment 'protects journalists' in a statement about Don Lemon's arrest.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 30 2026, Published 11:43 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Amid Don Lemon's arrest, his former employer, CNN, spoke to RadarOnline.com to give their thoughts on the shocking situation.

As Radar reported, Lemon was arrested last night following his participation in an anti-ICE protest where a church was stormed during a Sunday service.

Article continues below advertisement

What Did CNN Say About Don Lemon's Arrest?

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of CNN
Source: MEGA

A CNN spokesperson said they will be following Don Lemon's case 'closely.'

According to a spokesperson for CNN, they noted the FBI's "arrest" of Lemon "raises profoundly concerning questions about press freedom and the First Amendment."

"The Department of Justice already failed twice to get an arrest warrant for Don and several other journalists in Minnesota, where a chief judge of the Minnesota Federal District Court found there was 'no evidence' that there was any criminal behavior involved in their work," they continued.

The news network also insisted the First Amendment "protects journalists who bear witness to news and events as they unfold, ensuring they can report freely in the public interest, and the DOJ’s attempts to violate those rights is unacceptable."

"We will be following this case closely," they added.

Article continues below advertisement

What Did Don Lemon's Lawyer Say?

Photo of Don Lemon
Source: MEGA

Don Lemon was 'taken into custody' last night his lawyer confirmed.

Lemon's lawyer, Abbe Lowell, confirmed he was arrested and spent the night in prison.

"Don Lemon was taken into custody by federal agents last night in Los Angeles, where he was covering the Grammy Awards," Lowell shared.

While he admitted Lemon took part in the protest, he was insistent he did so as a journalist, which makes what he was doing "constitutionally protected work."

"The First Amendment exists to protect journalists whose role it is to shine light on the truth and hold those in power accountable," he added. "Don will fight these charges vigorously and thoroughly in court."

Article continues below advertisement

What Was Don Lemon Accused Of?

Photo of Don Lemon
Source: MEGA

Don Lemon was accused of violating the Enforcement Act of 1871.

Although charges brought against Lemon weren't completely clear, he was accused of violating the Enforcement Act of 1871, which prohibits interfering with certain civil rights.

These include interfering with voting, serving on juries and, in the case of what Lemon's accused of, the right to practice one's religion.

The act is also known as the Ku Klux Klan Act due to it first being created to prevent the hate group from paramilitary vigilantism.

Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet Dhillon spoke out about Lemon's situation, noting, "Whenever anyone conspires to violate the protected civil rights of American citizens, the Klan Act can be used to bring a conspiracy charge."

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Timothee Chalamet has been branded a fool after failing to propose to longtime girlfriend, Kylie Jenner.

EXCLUSIVE: Timothée Chalamet Branded a Supreme Fool For Failing to Pop the Question to Long-Suffering 'Girlfriend' Kylie Jenner

Don Lemon has been plotting money-spinning cruises for fans, turning celebrity access into a lucrative venture.

EXCLUSIVE: Don Lemon Cruising into Cash — By Charting Course for Money-Spinning Trips For Fans

Don Lemon's Footage With the Activists Who Stormed the Church

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Don Lemon
Source: MEGA

Don Lemon stated he was 'chronicling' the church storming as a journalist.

While Lemon shared he was "chronicling" the event as a journalist, he took videos during and after the church was stormed, which seemingly indicated he was a part of the group.

Before entering the church, Lemon had footage where he admitted to having done some "reconnaissance" with the activists.

"They’re planning an operation we’re going to follow them on. I can’t tell you exactly what they're doing, but it’s called Operation Pull-Up," he said. "So that’s what we’re doing here, and after we do this operation, you’ll see it live. These operations are surprise operations. Again, I can’t tell you where they’re going."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.