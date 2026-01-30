'Unacceptable': CNN Blasts Don Lemon's 'Deeply Concerning' Arrest After Judge Found 'No Evidence' of 'Any Criminal Behavior' in Minnesota Church Protest

According to a spokesperson for CNN, they noted the FBI's "arrest" of Lemon "raises profoundly concerning questions about press freedom and the First Amendment."

"The Department of Justice already failed twice to get an arrest warrant for Don and several other journalists in Minnesota, where a chief judge of the Minnesota Federal District Court found there was 'no evidence' that there was any criminal behavior involved in their work," they continued.

The news network also insisted the First Amendment "protects journalists who bear witness to news and events as they unfold, ensuring they can report freely in the public interest, and the DOJ’s attempts to violate those rights is unacceptable."

"We will be following this case closely," they added.