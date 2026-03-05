EXCLUSIVE: 'America's Boardrooms Emptying' as World's Richest Men 'Quake Over Release of 50,000 Hidden Jeffrey Epstein Papers'

Officials at the justice department said the files had been taken offline for further review and would be reproduced soon as part of a vast archive connected to Epstein, who died aged 66 in 2019 from an apparent suicide in his New York prison cell while awaiting trial on federal s-- trafficking charges.

Among the material expected to be included are FBI reports describing a woman's unverified 2019 claim Trump, 79, assaulted her during an alleged encounter in the mid-1980s when she was between 13 and 15 years old.

A justice department official said, "Nothing has been deleted from the Epstein production. Some of the material was taken offline because it is duplicative, privileged, or still under review."