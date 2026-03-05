Your tip
Jeffrey Epstein
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: 'America's Boardrooms Emptying' as World's Richest Men 'Quake Over Release of 50,000 Hidden Jeffrey Epstein Papers'

Photo of a boardroom and Jeffrey Epstein
Source: UNSPLASH; MEGA

The release of more Epstein files has powerful men terrified of what comes next.

March 5 2026, Published 6:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline.com can reveal Donald Trump's allies across corporate America are bracing for political shockwaves as the U.S. Department of Justice prepares to release nearly 50,000 previously missing files linked to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein – documents insiders say have seen "boardrooms emptying" while the world's richest and most powerful men await their contents.

The documents – referred to but not included in a tranche of Epstein material released in late January – were identified after an analysis found 47,635 files that appeared to be missing from the public record.

Photo of a boardroom
Source: UNSPLASH

The U.S. Department of Justice have identified 47,635 missing files that were taken offline for further review.

Officials at the justice department said the files had been taken offline for further review and would be reproduced soon as part of a vast archive connected to Epstein, who died aged 66 in 2019 from an apparent suicide in his New York prison cell while awaiting trial on federal s-- trafficking charges.

Among the material expected to be included are FBI reports describing a woman's unverified 2019 claim Trump, 79, assaulted her during an alleged encounter in the mid-1980s when she was between 13 and 15 years old.

A justice department official said, "Nothing has been deleted from the Epstein production. Some of the material was taken offline because it is duplicative, privileged, or still under review."

'There Is Real Nervousness in Boardrooms'

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein and Teala Davies
Source: MEGA

Allies of Donald Trump are said to be bracing for the disclosure of nearly 50,000 additional files linked to Epstein.

Todd Blanche, the deputy attorney-general, added the U.S. Justice Department had reviewed roughly six million pages in total, meaning the documents initially released represent less than half of what exists in relation to the Epstein case.

Even before the additional files are published, speculation has rippled through political and financial circles, fueled by reports some submissions sent to the FBI by members of the public contain sensational or potentially false allegations involving powerful figures.

One source familiar with the review said: "There is real nervousness in boardrooms because nobody knows exactly what is in those files."

The insider added: "Executives who once dismissed the Epstein story as old news are suddenly paying attention again due to their old associations with him and Trump."

Trump Denies Allegations Mentioned in Federal Records

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

The White House said Trump has done more for Epstein’s victims than any previous leader.

Trump has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and has said he has been "totally exonerated" in the Epstein probe, while officials stress that being named in the Epstein files does not imply criminal conduct. Federal records released earlier this year included a 2025 memo in which investigators wrote a woman's account of the alleged attack by Trump described a violent and graphic encounter, though there has been no official determination over the credibility of the allegation.

She was later deemed ineligible for the Epstein victims' compensation program, which ultimately paid settlements to more than 130 survivors.

Sources said some of the withheld material may include hoaxes, conspiracy submissions, and unverified claims sent by members of the public – warnings investigators say complicate efforts to separate credible testimony from rumor.

Officials insist the review aims to balance transparency with protecting survivors and ongoing cases.

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

A 2025 memo details an alleged mid-80s encounter with Trump.

Democratic members of the House Oversight Committee, who have reviewed unredacted versions of the files as part of their investigation into Epstein's trafficking network, argue some redactions appear designed to shield influential men rather than protect victims.

White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson said by releasing thousands of pages of documents, President Trump had "done more for Epstein's victims than anyone before him."

In Britain, the fallout has already had a major impact on the establishment, and seen the arrests of former Prince Andrew and ex-U.K. cabinet minister Peter Mandelson – developments that have sent shockwaves through Westminster and the royal household.

