EXCLUSIVE: Former British Politician Peter Mandelson Was Photographed Wearing Epstein's Clothing in 2009 — At The SAME TIME His Evil Pal Was Jailed on Child Sex Offenses

Epstein — full name Jeffrey Edward Epstein — was routinely photographed wearing a navy-blue quarter-zip sweatshirt with the same "JEE" moniker prior to being jailed.

The photo of Mandelson wearing a similar top was first published in London's Daily Mail — but has just now come to light after the shamed veteran Labour Party politician's deepening scandal over ties to Epstein.

Mandelson was pictured walking his pooch with the headline: 'Dog-walking drawback: Mandy and another fine mess,' while wearing the matching sweatshirt and jogging bottoms.

Remarkably, at the time Mandelson wore the "JEE" clothing, twisted Epstein was caged in a Florida jail following his "sweetheart deal" for procuring a child for prostitution and sex trafficking.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Mandelson's wardrobe choice is raising fresh questions about his judgment — and the vetting processes that are designed to regulate the highest levels of British public life.

A senior British politics source told us: "The sheer lapse in judgement on Peter's part is, frankly, staggering.

"To be seen publicly wearing clothing emblazoned with 'JEE' after Epstein had already been convicted of child sex offenses defies belief.

"At best, it suggests a tin ear for public perception — and at worst it points to a troubling disregard for the gravity of Epstein's crimes. Either way, it is jaw-dropping."