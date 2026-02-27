EXCLUSIVE: Former British Politician Peter Mandelson Was Photographed Wearing Epstein's Clothing in 2009 — At The SAME TIME His Evil Pal Was Jailed on Child Sex Offenses
Feb. 27 2026, Published 9:46 a.m. ET
Disgraced former British ambassador to the United States Peter Mandelson wore Jeffrey Epstein-branded clothing while his paedophile pal was in prison after being convicted of having sex with a minor, RadarOnline.com can reveal in a bombshell world exclusive.
Mandelson, 72 — arrested Monday, February 23, on suspicion of misconduct in public office after allegedly sending state secrets to Epstein — was photographed on March 1, 2009, outside his north London home in a sweatshirt emblazoned with a distinctive "JEE" monogram.
The moniker appeared on the left breast, with an American flag on the left arm — the same initials badge that adorned a string of items in Epstein's wardrobe.
Infamous "JEE" Monogram Fuels Outrage
Epstein — full name Jeffrey Edward Epstein — was routinely photographed wearing a navy-blue quarter-zip sweatshirt with the same "JEE" moniker prior to being jailed.
The photo of Mandelson wearing a similar top was first published in London's Daily Mail — but has just now come to light after the shamed veteran Labour Party politician's deepening scandal over ties to Epstein.
Mandelson was pictured walking his pooch with the headline: 'Dog-walking drawback: Mandy and another fine mess,' while wearing the matching sweatshirt and jogging bottoms.
Remarkably, at the time Mandelson wore the "JEE" clothing, twisted Epstein was caged in a Florida jail following his "sweetheart deal" for procuring a child for prostitution and sex trafficking.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Mandelson's wardrobe choice is raising fresh questions about his judgment — and the vetting processes that are designed to regulate the highest levels of British public life.
A senior British politics source told us: "The sheer lapse in judgement on Peter's part is, frankly, staggering.
"To be seen publicly wearing clothing emblazoned with 'JEE' after Epstein had already been convicted of child sex offenses defies belief.
"At best, it suggests a tin ear for public perception — and at worst it points to a troubling disregard for the gravity of Epstein's crimes. Either way, it is jaw-dropping."
Government Vetting Under Scrutiny
The source continued: "Even if the garment was something Epstein handed over casually, perhaps as a gift, that does not lessen the impact.
"The symbolism is unavoidable. Once Epstein was a convicted offender, any visible association — however seemingly trivial — carried enormous reputational risk.
"The optics are not just unfortunate, they are extraordinary."
The insider added the "JEE" clothing must raise questions about the background-checking process carried out on Mandelson before he was put in a position of global power.
Said the insider: "What makes this even more serious is the question it now raises about the vetting process.
"Mandelson went on to hold one of the most sensitive diplomatic posts in the British government.
"How did this image not surface in the checking process, which is meant to be extremely vigorous and focused on maintaining the security of Britain on a global stage and protecting its secrets?
"Were the warning signs missed, were they dismissed — or just ignored out of incompetence? There will inevitably now be huge scrutiny over whether proper due diligence was carried out before Peter was cleared for his ambassadorship."
Emails Expose Epstein's Twisted Bragging
We can also reveal Epstein crowed about Mandelson being caught wearing the "JEE" item in various emails.
At the time, Epstein would have been halfway through serving an 18-month prison sentence for having sex with an underage girl.
Despite a supposed ban on electronics in US prisons, Epstein gleefully emailed numerous friends and his sex trafficking accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, according to messages contained in the Department of Justice document dump.
He sent an email with a link to the imprisoned British socialite, adding with a typo: "intersting outfit".
Epstein made the same remark to his friend, American banker Jes Staley at JP Morgan, who was banned from holding any top UK financial jobs due to his links to the paedophile.
To a friend with the initials N E M, he said: "front cover of English newspapers".
To banker Andrew Farkas, Epstein sent a link to the story saying: "does the outfit look familiar?"
To another, he said: "look closely at the outfit".
Police Probe Deepens Scandal
Mandelson, who served as the U.K.'s Secretary of State for Business, Innovation and Skills from 2008 to 2010, has faced huge scrutiny following the release of the Epstein files.
Correspondence appears to show him sharing sensitive economic discussions with the late abuser and sex trafficker — including assessments of potential policy measures and references to a proposed "asset sales plan."
Emails suggest Mandelson updated Epstein on U.K. Treasury plans regarding taxes on bankers' bonuses and advised a banking executive should "mildly threaten" then-British Chancellor Alistair Darling.
He is also accused of giving Epstein advance notice of a €500billion E.U. bailout for Greece and the resignation of U.K. Prime Minister Gordon Brown.
Mandelson's arrest comes after Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the 66-year-old younger brother of Britain's King Charles III, was arrested on his 66th birthday last week following further revelations about the former prince’s relationship with Epstein.
He faces similar allegations to Mandelson of allegedly sharing sensitive information with Epstein while acting as a U.K. trade envoy.
Andrew has denied any wrongdoing over his links to convicted sex offender Epstein — but has not publicly responded to the latest allegations linked to his long bond with serial abuser Epstein.
Mandelson previously apologized for his association with Epstein.