EXCLUSIVE: Madonna, 67, Warned to 'Act Her Age' as She Mounts Raunchiest Comeback Yet
March 5 2026, Published 6:37 p.m. ET
RadarOnline.com can reveal Madonna is preparing to unleash what insiders described as the most provocative music video of her career, with the veteran pop star pressing ahead with a sexually charged comeback – which has already prompted critics to warn she should "act her age" instead of trying to sex-up her image as she nears 70.
The singer – who at 67 is still determined to dominate the cultural conversation – is said to have assembled a 200-strong production crew at a secret location in the United Kingdom to film the promo over several days.
Bold Comeback With 'Confessions Part 2'
The project will accompany the lead single from her upcoming album Confessions Part 2, the long-awaited follow-up to her 2005 dance landmark Confessions On A Dance Floor. The new record marks Madonna's first album since Madame X in 2019 and follows her signing a major new deal with Warner Records, the label that launched her career more than four decades ago.
One insider said: "There is a widespread assumption in the industry that once a performer reaches their late sixties, they will naturally begin to retreat from the spotlight, tone down their image and embrace something more subdued.
"Madonna has absolutely no interest in that narrative. If anything, she has leaned further into the very things that made her controversial and influential in the first place."
Madonna Defies Industry Ageism With Bold Comeback
The source added: "This video will be intentionally bold, sensual and confrontational. The entire concept has been designed to provoke conversation and push people out of their comfort zones. Madonna understands that debate keeps her culturally relevant, and she wants the public to see that she is still capable of dictating the terms of pop culture rather than quietly stepping aside for the next generation."
Another source said: "Behind the scenes there have been people suggesting that, at this point in Madonna's life, she should dial things back and present a more conservative image. But that kind of criticism only energizes her."
She has always fed off the idea that people are uncomfortable with what she is doing, and she interprets that pushback as evidence that she still has the ability to provoke and surprise audiences.
The source added: "She is very aware that many of today's biggest female pop stars openly say they grew up studying what she did – the visuals, the sexuality, the way she controlled her narrative. For Madonna, this video is a statement that the artist who set that template is still here and still capable of redefining the rules herself."
Lavish Production With Dancers, Stunts and Aerial Scenes
From her perspective, this comeback is not about looking back over her career or trading on nostalgia. She sees it as a moment to reassert her authority in pop culture – almost like taking back a throne that she believes has always belonged to her.
But critics have quietly warned her maybe she should "act her age" instead of trying to be so sexual – but she's heard all that before, and is intent on going ahead and doing things her way.
Madonna is said to have enlisted the director Torso, known for helming Charli XCX's 2024 video for "Von Dutch," while choreographer Damien Jalet, who worked with her on the Madame X shows and the Celebration Tour, has also apparently returned. The shoot is set to feature more than 40 dancers and an extensive costume department that has spent months preparing outfits for the star, while acrobatic performers connected to Cirque du Soleil have been brought in to help stage ambitious stunt sequences.
Those close to the production say the video will also include elaborate aerial scenes, with Madonna said to be insisting she intends to perform several physical stunts herself despite having a body double available for safety. A specialist acrobatics consultant has reportedly been hired to supervise the sequences.
Health Scare and Personal Loss Shaped New Album
The project comes after a turbulent few years for the singer. In June 2023, she was hospitalized with a severe bacterial infection shortly before launching her Celebration Tour, which ultimately spanned 78 shows across 15 countries.
Speaking about the illness, Madonna said: "I was rehearsing for my tour, and I got a bacterial infection. One minute I was alive and dancing around, and the next minute I was in the ICU unit of a hospital, and I woke up from being unconscious for four days."
She added: "I've always seen myself as Superwoman. I was like, 'Oh, I'm going to kick this. I'm going to be good. I'm getting back into rehearsals.'"
"And I had no strength. I had no energy. I couldn't get out of bed, and I didn't know when it was going to end."
The singer later spent months recovering before returning to the stage in London in October 2023.
The recent death of her brother Christopher Ciccone, 63, also shaped the themes of the new album. The siblings had once worked closely together – Ciccone served as art director on her Blond Ambition tour and directed The Girlie Show tour – before falling out after he published the 2008 memoir Life With My Sister Madonna.