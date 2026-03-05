EXCLUSIVE: Madonna, 67, Warned to 'Act Her Age' as She Mounts Raunchiest Comeback Yet

The singer – who at 67 is still determined to dominate the cultural conversation – is said to have assembled a 200-strong production crew at a secret location in the United Kingdom to film the promo over several days.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Madonna is preparing to unleash what insiders described as the most provocative music video of her career, with the veteran pop star pressing ahead with a sexually charged comeback – which has already prompted critics to warn she should "act her age" instead of trying to sex-up her image as she nears 70.

"Madonna has absolutely no interest in that narrative. If anything, she has leaned further into the very things that made her controversial and influential in the first place."

One insider said: "There is a widespread assumption in the industry that once a performer reaches their late sixties, they will naturally begin to retreat from the spotlight, tone down their image and embrace something more subdued.

The project will accompany the lead single from her upcoming album Confessions Part 2, the long-awaited follow-up to her 2005 dance landmark Confessions On A Dance Floor. The new record marks Madonna's first album since Madame X in 2019 and follows her signing a major new deal with Warner Records, the label that launched her career more than four decades ago.

The source added: "This video will be intentionally bold, sensual and confrontational. The entire concept has been designed to provoke conversation and push people out of their comfort zones. Madonna understands that debate keeps her culturally relevant, and she wants the public to see that she is still capable of dictating the terms of pop culture rather than quietly stepping aside for the next generation."

Another source said: "Behind the scenes there have been people suggesting that, at this point in Madonna's life, she should dial things back and present a more conservative image. But that kind of criticism only energizes her."

She has always fed off the idea that people are uncomfortable with what she is doing, and she interprets that pushback as evidence that she still has the ability to provoke and surprise audiences.

The source added: "She is very aware that many of today's biggest female pop stars openly say they grew up studying what she did – the visuals, the sexuality, the way she controlled her narrative. For Madonna, this video is a statement that the artist who set that template is still here and still capable of redefining the rules herself."