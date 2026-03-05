Nick Reiner's Grim Life Behind Bars Revealed: Why Constant 'Sex Talk', 'Howling,' 'Gross' Food and Freezing Cell Has Put Nepo Baby on the 'Brink'

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Nepo Baby, who is accused of the double murder of his famous folks, Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner , is currently holed up in the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in downtown Los Angeles .

Nick Reiner' s grim life behind bars is a far cry from the privileged life afforded to him by his late parents, according to prison sources.

Former inmates were found shackled to tables, sleeping on urine-soaked floors and sitting in their own feces.

A source who has spent time in the same mental health unit said conditions there are "horrible."

Nick, 32, is likely to be situated in "mental observation housing," where the most unstable inmates get constant surveillance.

Plus, the facility has a history of sexual assaults among inmates and even the deputies guarding them, according to reports from the U.S. Justice Department.

The jail was scrutinized by senators in 2023 for its "appalling" conditions after a number of inmates were found shackled to tables, sleeping on urine-soaked floors and sitting in their own feces.

Sources say the prison makes 'One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest' look like a day spa.

"And there is no metal silverware because it can be used as a weapon," added the insider. "So only plastic sporks — like a spoon and fork combo — are used."

An insider said: "The food is not that good, but that is the way jail food is – lots of mystery meat. It is tasteless, but at least there are no bugs in it."

Nick will be living off a diet of "gross" pasta and beans provided by the jail and living in complete solitude.

"It's the kind of place you don't want to spend two minutes in. It makes One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest look like a day spa," the source added, referring to Ken Kesey's famous 1962 novel about a brutal mental institution.

Nick will only see guards and psychiatrists during his time inside.

According to the source, the only people Nick is able to see are prison staffers.

"He will see guards and the psychiatrists that talk to him, but when he does, he will be handcuffed and watched. He is high-risk, so many precautions will be taken. He is restricted, there is zero freedom," the source said.

He is also being constantly monitored by doctors, according to the source.

"You have to talk to psychiatrists a lot, you can't get out of it. And often, the patients are on medications – they vary. Some make you totally out of it," the source added.

"I don't know what Nick is on, but medications are a part of the stay," the source said. "They can refuse them, but often they just don't know what is going on, so they take them."