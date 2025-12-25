EXCLUSIVE: Inside Hollywood's Rich Kids' Struggles With 'Drug Addictions' — After Rob Reiner's Son Nick 'Spiraled' Before Parents' Murders

In the days before his arrest on the night of Sunday, December 14, Reiner – the son of slain director Rob Reiner , 78, and his wife Michele Reiner, 68 – was said to be punching walls, going without sleep for days, and behaving in ways friends described as alarming.

Murder-accused Nick Reiner is at the center of a widening reckoning in Hollywood, where RadarOnline.com can reveal drug addiction is quietly devastating the children of the rich and powerful.

He was seized by cops hours after the fatal stabbing of his parents at their Los Angeles home, a crime insiders now allege unfolded after years of addiction and instability rooted in methamphetamine use.

A friend has described Nick as a "ticking time bomb," saying meth had sent the 32-year-old out of control.

Despite growing up surrounded by privilege, sources say the pressure of his family name weighed heavily.

Nick completed his first stint in rehab at 15, a pattern insiders state is increasingly common among Hollywood nepo babies.

"There are other rich kids in this town dealing with the same drug, the same paranoia, and the same violence," one industry insider claimed.

"It just usually stays hidden – but it is now at epidemic levels, and Nick's case highlights the dangers of drug use."