EXCLUSIVE: Rosie O'Donnell's Family Tragedy — TV Host's Car Crash Daughter Chelsea, 28, Sent Back to Prison After Violating Probation
Dec. 6 2025, Published 10:45 a.m. ET
Rosie O'Donnell has posted an Instagram pic of her 28-year-old daughter as a young girl after the family faced heartbreaking struggles due to her legal issues.
The comedian, who left America for Ireland, wrote: "My child Chelsea O’Donnell – before addiction took over her life – I loved her then, I love her now as she faces a scary future. Prayers welcomed."
Probation Violations Land Chelsea Behind Bars
Following three arrests last year – a September drug possession and child neglect charge and drug charges in October and November – Chelsea received six years of probation, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
However, Chelsea, who was adopted by the 63-year-old comedian as a baby, violated her parole and was sentenced to prison time on October 22 in Wisconsin.
In a statement, The View veteran shared her heartbreak for her daughter.
Showing Support For Her Daughter
EXCLUSIVE: Inside One of Hollywood's Most Insane Stories — How 'Little House on the Prairie' Star Helped Wildman Jim Morrison Go On the Run From Cops During Crazed Road Trip
"I have compassion for those struggling with addiction – Chelsea was born into addiction, and it has been a painful journey for her and her children," the mom of five said.
"We continue to love and support her through these horrible times."