Home > Exclusives > Rosie O'Donnell
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Rosie O'Donnell's Family Tragedy — TV Host's Car Crash Daughter Chelsea, 28, Sent Back to Prison After Violating Probation

Source: MEGA

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 6 2025, Published 10:45 a.m. ET

Rosie O'Donnell has posted an Instagram pic of her 28-year-old daughter as a young girl after the family faced heartbreaking struggles due to her legal issues.

The comedian, who left America for Ireland, wrote: "My child Chelsea O’Donnell – before addiction took over her life – I loved her then, I love her now as she faces a scary future. Prayers welcomed."

Probation Violations Land Chelsea Behind Bars

rosie odonnell daughter chelsea prison probation violation
Source: MEGA

Rosie O'Donnell's daughter, Chelsea O'Donnell, was sentenced to prison in Wisconsin after violating her probation from prior drug-related charges.

Following three arrests last year – a September drug possession and child neglect charge and drug charges in October and November – Chelsea received six years of probation, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

However, Chelsea, who was adopted by the 63-year-old comedian as a baby, violated her parole and was sentenced to prison time on October 22 in Wisconsin.

In a statement, The View veteran shared her heartbreak for her daughter.

Showing Support For Her Daughter

Rosie said her daughter Chelsea was 'born into addiction' and vowed to keep supporting her through recovery.
Source: MEGA

"I have compassion for those struggling with addiction – Chelsea was born into addiction, and it has been a painful journey for her and her children," the mom of five said.

"We continue to love and support her through these horrible times."

