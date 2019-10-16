Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Drug Horror: Cameron Douglas Says He Shot Cocaine '3 Times An Hour' During Addiction Hell

Drug Horror: Cameron Douglas Says He Shot Cocaine '3 Times An Hour' During Addiction Hell

Drug Horror: Cameron Douglas Says He Shot Cocaine '3 Times An Hour' During Addiction Hell Actor Michael Douglas’ son tells all in his shocking new memoir.

Michael Douglas’ son is opening up about his horrific struggle with addiction in a shocking new tell-all interview and book.

Cameron — Michael’s boy with ex-wife, Diandra — revealed in his new memoir Long Way Home: “I’ve been using and abusing drugs since I was 13,” experimenting at first with weed, mushrooms and acid.

“At 17, I had my first experience with heroin,” he wrote. “I threw up, but still felt warm all over, relaxed and content.”

Cameron noted he was already completely addicted to cocaine and heroin by his early 20s, and his drug issues became so bad he’d “inject coke as often as three times an hour.”

Cameron’s spiraling substance abuse caused him to regularly suffer drug-induced seizures.

“When you get that far down the rabbit hole, there are a couple of options: There’s prison and then there’s death,” Cameron said in the new issue of People about the effects of the “stranglehold of addiction.”

Drugs, Cameron wrote in his book, were “a path out of loneliness.”

They also were a fast track to rock bottom.

Cameron revealed in the memoir that he decided to start dealing methamphetamines as a way to support his habit.

“I know this isn’t going to end well,” he recalled thinking at the time.

Tragically, he knew all too well the consequences of substance abuse since it runs in the Douglas family — Cameron’s dad Michael, who did a stint in rehab in the early 90s for a drinking problem, lost his half-brother Eric to an overdose at age 46 in 2004.

Finally, Cameron’s famous father gave him an ultimatum — go to in-patient treatment or he was cutting off his help and support. Cameron refused.

As Radar previously reported, Cameron, a full-blown heroin addict for years, was finally arrested and sent to prison in the summer of 2009. Months later, he pleaded guilty to heroin possession and conspiracy to distribute drugs. His original five-year sentence then doubled after he was later caught with illegal substances behind bars.

In 2016, Cameron, now sober, was released after serving almost seven years in prison.

At first, Cameron recalled in his book, his famous family was leery of getting too close again, sparking tense exchanges.

“There were moments when hope dwindled…and then it’s just a train out of the station,” Michael told People of the tough times he went through with his son. “You go from compassion for somebody you love and worry about, and you balance that with your own hostility and anger as it begins to increase. And I did pull away.”

Today, Cameron has repaired his relationship with his dad, stepmom Catherine Zeta-Jones, and half-siblings Dylan and Carys.

“I feel so blessed to finally be on a path where I can really do some good,” Cameron said.