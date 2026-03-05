EXCLUSIVE: 'Lonely' Britney Spears Hit the 'Booze Hard to Numb the Pain' Before Pop Star Was Arrested for DUI in California
March 5 2026, Published 6:10 p.m. ET
Britney Spears turned to alcohol to numb the pain and sparked major concern months before she was arrested for DUI in California, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The "lonely" troubled pop star was pulled over by police after allegedly swerving and speeding near her home in Westlake Village, an arrest that may have been predicted due to her long string of red flags.
'She's in a Very Dark Place'
"The biggest issue with Britney right now is her boozing," an insider previously claimed. "Way too often these days she’s chugging wine or cocktails, which don't mix well with her medications, then stumbling around and falling flat on her face."
The 44-year-old had earlier claimed to have taken a nasty spill down a flight of stairs, as she showed off her bruises and bandages on a social media post, but the source at the time noted alcohol may have been the culprit.
"She's in a very dark place right now and spiraling totally out of control," the insider claimed.
The source also suggested Spears was headed to a bad outcome if she continued her drinking and wild behavior.
Britney Spears Arrest Details
"It doesn't take a genius to figure this is headed for disaster sooner or later, but try telling that to Britney," the insider raged. "She's all over the map right now, and booze is one of the few pleasures she has left."
The source appeared to hit it right on the nose, as on Wednesday, March 4, the Gimme More hitmaker was cuffed and taken to a local hospital to have blood drawn to determine her blood alcohol content.
According to TMZ, the popular entertainer was "very emotional" while being processed, and was "crying" uncontrollably.
Following her arrest, Spears' manager, Cade Hudson, called the incident "completely inexcusable" in a blistering statement.
"Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law, and hopefully, this can be the first step in a long-overdue change that needs to occur in Britney’s life," Hudson acknowledged. "Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time."
Audio from a 911 dispatch call revealed the panic that ensued when Spears, 44, was allegedly spotted driving erratically and, according to the call, "speeding."
In the audio, an officer is heard requesting "all units" be sent "down towards this area, please."
"This is a 2026 black BMW convertible," the officer confirmed at the time, and later added, "Driver is out of the vehicle."
Following the end of Spears' conservatorship in 2021, the Circus singer admitted to having an affinity for alcohol, saying on Instagram, "I mean just a year ago I was able to drink cocktails, and I’m still in shock because I had no idea how delicious food would taste with just a small spin of poison."
But even at the time, there was concern Spears was overdoing it, as a source noted, "Britney hasn't been on an even keel since her conservatorship ended, and her drinking hasn't helped."
They added: "She made a pledge to hire a sober team to keep her on the straight and narrow, but no one believes she's really going to kick the sauce."
It is unclear if Spears will spend time behind bars following her arrest, as, according to new sources, her pals are hoping the judge sends her to rehab instead.