EXCLUSIVE: 'Lonely' Britney Spears Hit the 'Booze Hard to Numb the Pain' Before Pop Star Was Arrested for DUI in California

The "lonely" troubled pop star was pulled over by police after allegedly swerving and speeding near her home in Westlake Village, an arrest that may have been predicted due to her long string of red flags.

Britney Spears turned to alcohol to numb the pain and sparked major concern months before she was arrested for DUI in California, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Spears is said to have been using alcohol to 'numb her pain' before her arrest.

"The biggest issue with Britney right now is her boozing," an insider previously claimed. "Way too often these days she’s chugging wine or cocktails, which don't mix well with her medications, then stumbling around and falling flat on her face."

The 44-year-old had earlier claimed to have taken a nasty spill down a flight of stairs, as she showed off her bruises and bandages on a social media post, but the source at the time noted alcohol may have been the culprit.

"She's in a very dark place right now and spiraling totally out of control," the insider claimed.

The source also suggested Spears was headed to a bad outcome if she continued her drinking and wild behavior.