'The Hardest Thing to Do': Savannah Guthrie Has Every 'Intention to Return to the Show' After Mom Nancy's Abduction, Jenna Bush Hager Claims

On the March 5 episode of TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle, Jenna Bush Hager revealed Savannah had come to visit the NBC Studios and hinted she will be returning.

"Even though it feels like the hardest thing to do," she continued, "it's her home and where she feels so loved. She is beyond loved here. We're happy that she is home."

She then confirmed Savannah told them all she has every "intention to return to the show."

" We got to see her this morning. In her perfect way, she talked to all of us, hugged every single person in the room, the crew," she detailed.

"When Savannah's here... we've all been waiting for her," Jones stated. "We've been wearing our pins. We've been touching her and hugging and everybody wants to lay eyes on her."

While Hager noted she "doesn't know" the exact timing of when Savannah will be back on the air, she was thankful she got to see her today.

Jones also explained why she can relate to Guthrie right now, as she lost her husband in May 2025.

Due to what she went through, she shared she handles "moments like this differently now."

"I'm not smiling, but I'm proud of Savannah, and I'm rooting for Savannah, and I know the strength it takes to even just come in here and be amongst all of us," she stated.

"I see it as we're in this storm, and we're not out of the storm, but there's a light somewhere, even in the midst of this storm. Her coming here and being able to be with us, and us being able to hug her, I think, is a step. I don't know what's ahead of us. We don't know what's ahead of us. But all I know is it is a step, and for me, every time you can take a step, I celebrate that."

After Jones got to see Savannah, she gave her some inspiring words.

"I looked at her, and I hugged her, and I'm like, 'You know what? You are here, and we love you. Everyone loves you, and whenever you're ready, we are here.' I feel encouraged this morning that we are one step closer to getting wherever it's going to be. She was able to actually feel us. For her to be able to actually see us and our pins, I can't imagine."