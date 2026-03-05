'The Hardest Thing to Do': Savannah Guthrie Has Every 'Intention to Return to the Show' After Mom Nancy's Abduction, Jenna Bush Hager Claims
March 5 2026, Published 5:42 p.m. ET
Savannah Guthrie is planning to return to the Today Show even as her mother remains missing, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On the March 5 episode of TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle, Jenna Bush Hager revealed Savannah had come to visit the NBC Studios and hinted she will be returning.
Savannah Guthrie's Visit to NBC Studios Today
Through tears, Jenna confirmed Savannah "has come back to her home."
"We got to see her this morning. In her perfect way, she talked to all of us, hugged every single person in the room, the crew," she detailed.
She then confirmed Savannah told them all she has every "intention to return to the show."
"Even though it feels like the hardest thing to do," she continued, "it's her home and where she feels so loved. She is beyond loved here. We're happy that she is home."
When Will Savannah Guthrie Be Back on the Air?
While Hager noted she "doesn't know" the exact timing of when Savannah will be back on the air, she was thankful she got to see her today.
"It felt so good to hug her," Hager claimed.
Sheinelle Jones, Hager's co-host, also talked about this morning's emotional visit.
"When Savannah's here... we've all been waiting for her," Jones stated. "We've been wearing our pins. We've been touching her and hugging and everybody wants to lay eyes on her."
Savannah Guthrie Got Inspiring Words From Her Co-Worker
Jones also explained why she can relate to Guthrie right now, as she lost her husband in May 2025.
Due to what she went through, she shared she handles "moments like this differently now."
"I'm not smiling, but I'm proud of Savannah, and I'm rooting for Savannah, and I know the strength it takes to even just come in here and be amongst all of us," she stated.
"I see it as we're in this storm, and we're not out of the storm, but there's a light somewhere, even in the midst of this storm. Her coming here and being able to be with us, and us being able to hug her, I think, is a step. I don't know what's ahead of us. We don't know what's ahead of us. But all I know is it is a step, and for me, every time you can take a step, I celebrate that."
After Jones got to see Savannah, she gave her some inspiring words.
"I looked at her, and I hugged her, and I'm like, 'You know what? You are here, and we love you. Everyone loves you, and whenever you're ready, we are here.' I feel encouraged this morning that we are one step closer to getting wherever it's going to be. She was able to actually feel us. For her to be able to actually see us and our pins, I can't imagine."
Savannah Guthrie Is Moved by Everyone's Prayers
Hager added that Savannah was moved by everyone sending prayers her family's way and wearing yellow flowers and pins.
"She feels them," she explicitly stated. "She depends on them...her pastor said, 'God is our last resort.' And she said, 'No, God has always been my first resort.'"
Nancy has been missing since February 1 and was last seen at her home on January 31. No suspects have been identified to date.