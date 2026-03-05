EXCLUSIVE: The 'Horrifically Complex' Reason Andrew Windsor is Managing to Hang on To One of His Biggest Remaining Honors

The disgraced former prince, now 66, still holds the Freedom of the City of London despite being stripped of many royal titles and public honors by his brother King Charles , 77, last year following renewed scrutiny of his relationship with convicted s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein .

RadarOnline.com can reveal Andrew Windsor has managed to retain one of the last honors connected to his former royal status – not through support or sympathy, but because centuries-old rules governing the award make it almost impossible to strip away.

Andrew WIndsor has retained his Freedom of London because he inherited it from his father.

"There was an expectation that the Freedom of the City of London would quietly be withdrawn as part of that broader reckoning. But once officials began looking closely at the legal framework behind it, they discovered the situation was far more complicated than anyone initially thought."

Sources familiar with the discussions around the issue say the decision has frustrated some observers who expected the honor to be withdrawn alongside Andrew's other distinctions. One insider said: "When Andrew was stripped of his royal patronages and ceremonial roles, many people naturally assumed that every remaining distinction linked to his name would follow the same path.

The Freedom was granted to Andrew in 2012 "by virtue of patrimony," meaning he inherited the status because his father, Prince Philip , Duke of Edinburgh, was also a Freeman. The City of London Corporation – the governing authority for London's financial district – has now confirmed the legal structure behind the award prevents officials from revoking it.

Officials reviewed the centuries-old regulations line by line to determine if the award could be rescinded.

The source added: "This is not a case of the City of London stepping in to shield Andrew or defend his reputation. The difficulty lies in how he received the honor in the first place. Because it was granted through patrimony – effectively inherited through his father rather than awarded through a formal nomination – it carries a different legal status and is horrifically complex to remove.

"That distinction means the corporation simply does not possess the same powers to revoke it that it would if the Freedom had originally been granted through the standard process."

Another insider familiar with City of London procedures said: "What seemed at first like a straightforward question – whether the honor could be withdrawn – quickly turned into an administrative maze.

"Officials examined the regulations line by line to see if there was any provision allowing them to revoke a Freedom granted through patrimony.

"But the conclusion they reached was that, legally speaking, those awards function almost like inherited rights rather than honors that can be granted or removed at the discretion of the corporation."

The source added: "For those who feel Andrew should lose every remaining distinction associated with his name, that outcome will feel deeply unsatisfying.

"The difficulty is that the rules governing the Freedom of the City were written centuries ago, in a completely different social and political context.

"They were never designed to deal with situations like this, where modern public controversy collides with ancient civic traditions."