Britney Spears 911 Bombshell: Police Were Called to Pop Star's Home 14 Times in 2 Years for Wellness Checks and Trespassing Claims Before DUI Arrest

2025 started out promising at Spears' household, with just a silent alarm call in March of that year. However, in July, deputies responded to a well-being check, then to a "trespassing in progress" call in August, with two more calls that month listed as "follow-ups."

An additional 911 call was placed in September 2025 for a well-being check, although it was later canceled.

The most recent response to Spears's mansion were for trespassing in progress in October 2025.

The Toxic singer was arrested on suspicion of DUI on March 4, after her Black BMW sedan was allegedly spotted weaving "in and out of lanes" and "speeding," according to dispatch audio.

Spears was taken to a hospital where blood was drawn to test her alcohol level before the "crying" music icon was booked at the Ventura County Sheriff's Office just after 3 a.m.

She was released roughly three hours later.