Britney Spears 911 Bombshell: Police Were Called to Pop Star's Home 14 Times in 2 Years for Wellness Checks and Trespassing Claims Before DUI Arrest
March 5 2026, Updated 5:16 p.m. ET
Britney Spears' Thousand Oaks, Calif., mansion was a hotspot for police calls in the two years leading up to her shocking DUI arrest, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Ventura County Sheriff's deputies were called to the home 14 times since 2024, including 911 rollouts for everything from trespassers to well-being checks on the fallen pop princess.
Deputies Responded to More Than a Dozen 911 Calls at Britney Spears' Home
Calls in the spring of 2024 included audible alarms and a request for a deputy, according to records obtained by the California Post.
In early fall that same year, deputies also responded to a "suspicious subject" and a "subject disturbing” call from her home. By November 2024, two well-being checks were called in to 911. The next month, police responded to another audible alarm.
Well-Being Checks
2025 started out promising at Spears' household, with just a silent alarm call in March of that year. However, in July, deputies responded to a well-being check, then to a "trespassing in progress" call in August, with two more calls that month listed as "follow-ups."
An additional 911 call was placed in September 2025 for a well-being check, although it was later canceled.
The most recent response to Spears's mansion were for trespassing in progress in October 2025.
The Toxic singer was arrested on suspicion of DUI on March 4, after her Black BMW sedan was allegedly spotted weaving "in and out of lanes" and "speeding," according to dispatch audio.
Spears was taken to a hospital where blood was drawn to test her alcohol level before the "crying" music icon was booked at the Ventura County Sheriff's Office just after 3 a.m.
She was released roughly three hours later.
'An Unfortunate Incident'
In addition to Spears' Instagram account being deleted shortly after her arrest, the star's manager, Cade Hudson, was quick to issue a remorseful statement on the Womanizer singer's behalf as he acknowledged she's been in a serious free fall for quite some time now.
"This was an unfortunate incident that is completely inexcusable," he said at the time.
"Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law, and hopefully this can be the first step in a long-overdue change that needs to occur in Britney’s life," he continued. "Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time."
Hudson also shared that Spears' estranged adult sons "are going to be spending time with her," while her family comes up with "an overdue needed plan to set her up for success for well being."
Spectacular Comeback Turns to Downward Spiral
Spears had years of seeming stability following a 2007 breakdown that led to a psychiatric hold and a subsequent 13-year conservatorship under her father, Jamie Spears. With proper medication and supervision, the sultry entertainer that fans knew and loved returned. She released four new studio albums between 2008 and 2016 and logged a four-year Las Vegas residency that grossed nearly $140 million.
Spears seemed to have finally found her happy ending in September 2021, when she got engaged to longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari, and two months later, a judge terminated her conservatorship.
The pair wed in front of her A-list pals in June 2022, but split 14 months later.
Spears then seemed adrift once again, posting endless Instagram videos dancing alone in her home in scantily-clad outfits while appearing highly disheveled.
In February, the fallen chart queen sold her music catalog for a reported $200 million after not working professionally in more than seven years.