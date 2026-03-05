'Party Mom' Found Guilty of Supplying Teens With Alcohol and Coordinating 'Sexual Assaults' — As She Faces 30 Years Behind Bars for Sick Crimes

The DA's Office described a horrific incident when O'Connor allegedly brought an intoxicated teenager into a bedroom where a drunk 14-year-old girl was already in bed.

"After she was assaulted, the victim said to the defendant: 'Why did you leave me in there with him? Like you knew like what he was going to do to me.'"

Following O'Connor's guilty conviction, District Attorney Jeff Rose issued a scathing statement on the 51-year-old's sick manipulation as she commended the victims and their families for their courage.

"This defendant not only didn't protect these children, she endangered their safety, coordinated their sexual assaults, and she tried to get them not to tell," he said at the time. "These brave kids came forward to tell the truth about what happened and to put a stop to it."