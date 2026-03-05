'Party Mom' Found Guilty of Supplying Teens With Alcohol and Coordinating 'Sexual Assaults' — As She Faces 30 Years Behind Bars for Sick Crimes
March 5 2026, Published 4:54 p.m. ET
Sick "Party Mom" Shannon O'Connor faces decades behind bars after she was found guilty of giving young teenagers alcohol at booze-filled s-- parties, handing out condoms and coordinating the "assaults" of minors, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On Wednesday, March 4, O'Connor, 51, was convicted of 48 charges, including 13 counts of child endangerment, two counts of aiding and abetting sexual penetration between underage teens, one count of dissuading witness from reporting a crime, as well as supplying minors with alcohol.
Shannon O'Connor's Shocking Parties
O'Connor was accused of hosting wild parties for minors, many only around 14 or 15 years old. According to the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office, she not only gave the kids "vodka and Fireball whiskey," but she failed to provide medical help for one of the victims after they "passed out in their own vomit."
She was also accused of facilitating sexual contact between the teens at her sick get-togethers – and even allegedly watching assaults take place.
"At one party O’Connor handed an underaged teenager a condom and pushed him into a room with an intoxicated minor," the press release read. "During a New Year’s Eve party with about five 14-year-olds, the defendant watched and laughed as a drunk teen sexually battered a young girl in bed."
The DA's Office described a horrific incident when O'Connor allegedly brought an intoxicated teenager into a bedroom where a drunk 14-year-old girl was already in bed.
"After she was assaulted, the victim said to the defendant: 'Why did you leave me in there with him? Like you knew like what he was going to do to me.'"
Following O'Connor's guilty conviction, District Attorney Jeff Rose issued a scathing statement on the 51-year-old's sick manipulation as she commended the victims and their families for their courage.
"This defendant not only didn't protect these children, she endangered their safety, coordinated their sexual assaults, and she tried to get them not to tell," he said at the time. "These brave kids came forward to tell the truth about what happened and to put a stop to it."
Shannon O'Connor Awaits Sentencing Hearing
O'Connor's conviction is more than four years coming as she has been in detention since she was arrested back in 2021. Throughout her trial, 20 young adults and 41 witnesses testified in connection with the case.
"It was a long wait. It was a long trial. There was a lot of hardship and pain, and suffering. But with the jury's verdict today, there is now justice," Rosen told reporters outside the courthouse, according to The Mercury News. "It's important to recognize the victims who testified and their families, their parents who supported them during this very difficult ordeal. This case does not happen if the children do not come forward and stop what this defendant was doing."
Her sentencing hearing is scheduled for March 26. She faces up to 30 years in prison.