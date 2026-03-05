Disgraced Louisiana Mayor Misty Roberts, 43, Slammed as 'Cold-Blooded Alcoholic' During Explosive Divorce Battle — Years Before 'Raping' Son's Teen Friend at Boozy Bash
There apparently was no love lost between a disgraced former Louisiana mayor and her bitter ex-husband, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Misty Roberts was previously slammed as a "cheat" and an "alcoholic" by Duncan Clanton, long before she was found guilty of getting drunk at her son's birthday party and "raping" an underage boy.
'Cheating SOB!'
Roberts resigned as mayor of DeRidder, Louisiana, just days before her arrest in 2024. On Tuesday, March 3, the 43-year-old was convicted of indecent behavior and carnal knowledge of a minor, after her son caught her having s-- with his then 16-year-old friend at his boozy birthday pool party.
But Roberts' controversies began long before that, as court documents reveal she went through a contentious separation from Clanton in 2022.
As their marriage crumbled, Clanton lashed out at his ex over accusations she was having an affair with another man. While Roberts denied the allegations, Clanton let his temper fly, calling her via text message "an alcoholic, cheating SOB! And you blame me around every corner for that."
He continued in the text: "You've never looked in the mirror and it shows how truly shallow you are. I’ll admit in the short term it has been extremely hard to move on but in the long term it will be a different story."
"Have fun living your propped-up life!" he added.
A Tale of Two Texts
Clanton, who shares two kids with Roberts, blasted in another text: "You really are cold-blooded. Just wanted you to know what a real piece of s--- you really are!"
However, it appeared the relationship had thawed somewhat, especially in light of Roberts' arrest. After being caught with the minor during the birthday party, Roberts sent a frantic and emotional text to Clanton confessing her crime.
"I need to talk to you, I just need to tell you in person," he texted. "I f---ed up. And I respect you enough to tell you. And I need to."
Clanton was apparently receptive, advising his ex: "You are a great mom and that’s what what’s going to be your foundation. That's what's going to get you through it. You're strong."
He later pledged, "I won’t turn my back on you."
Jury's Fast Verdict
As Radar has reported, a jury took less than an hour to find the former mayor guilty of indecent behavior and carnal knowledge of a minor, which could put her behind bars for 17 years. She is now forced to register as a s-- offender but is free on a $100,000 surety bond until her April 17 sentencing.
Outside the courthouse, her attorney, Todd Clemons, insisted Roberts did nothing wrong, and he would do whatever he could to keep her out of prison.
"At this particular point, there's no apology that I'm gonna give on her behalf," Clemons railed."
'See Where It Could Go'
Roberts was convicted of providing alcohol to her son's underage friends at his pool party, which she hosted at her house. She also decided to join the group for a few rounds, and other guests all agreed she had gotten herself drunk.
The teenage victim had been drinking heavily as well, and when he told someone at the party that Roberts was "flirting with him", his buddy told him to "see where it could go."
According to the criminal complaint, on the day of the party, Roberts "pressed her b-- up against (her alleged victim) while taking a photograph of him.''
She also reportedly made statements about being attracted to the boy, and "put her hand on the bare torso area of (the boy) while making said comments to him."
Eventually, the two left the pool area for a private room, where her son and others caught them having s--.