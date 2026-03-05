Disgraced Louisiana Mayor Misty Roberts, 43, Slammed as 'Cold-Blooded Alcoholic' During Explosive Divorce Battle — Years Before 'Raping' Son's Teen Friend at Boozy Bash

Roberts resigned as mayor of DeRidder, Louisiana, just days before her arrest in 2024. On Tuesday, March 3, the 43-year-old was convicted of indecent behavior and carnal knowledge of a minor, after her son caught her having s-- with his then 16-year-old friend at his boozy birthday pool party.

But Roberts' controversies began long before that, as court documents reveal she went through a contentious separation from Clanton in 2022.

As their marriage crumbled, Clanton lashed out at his ex over accusations she was having an affair with another man. While Roberts denied the allegations, Clanton let his temper fly, calling her via text message "an alcoholic, cheating SOB! And you blame me around every corner for that."

He continued in the text: "You've never looked in the mirror and it shows how truly shallow you are. I’ll admit in the short term it has been extremely hard to move on but in the long term it will be a different story."

"Have fun living your propped-up life!" he added.