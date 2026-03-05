EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals the Real Reason King Charles is Refusing to Meet Shamed Brother Andrew in Person

The controversy surrounding Andrew intensified last month when investigators began examining allegations he had passed confidential information to Epstein while serving as the United Kingdom's special representative for international trade and investment.

Andrew has always denied wrongdoing, and no charges have been brought.

Following his arrest, Charles issued a carefully worded public statement addressing the situation.

The monarch said: "I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office."

Charles, who is still battling an undisclosed form of cancer, added: "What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities. In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation."

Charles continued: "Let me state clearly: the law must take its course. As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter."

He concluded: "Meanwhile, my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all. Charles R."