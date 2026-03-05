EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals the Real Reason King Charles is Refusing to Meet Shamed Brother Andrew in Person
March 5 2026, Published 4:24 p.m. ET
King Charles has deliberately avoided meeting his disgraced brother Andrew Windsor in person – with royal insiders telling RadarOnline.com the monarch fears even a private encounter could ignite a fresh media storm around the scandal-plagued former prince.
The decision became evident last weekend when Charles, 77, traveled to the Sandringham estate in Norfolk and attended church nearby, but did not visit Andrew, 66, despite the pair being only a short distance apart.
Andrew is currently staying at Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate, a property just two miles from the main house.
The ex-prince relocated there after a fresh wave of controversy linked to his past relationship with convicted s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein surfaced in newly released U.S. Department of Justice documents.
Andrew was arrested last month on suspicion of misconduct in public office after emails allegedly suggested he shared confidential information with Epstein during his time as the United Kingdom's trade envoy.
He was held for around 12 hours before being released under investigation and has consistently denied any wrongdoing.
King Charles Avoids High-Stakes Meeting with Andrew
One royal insider said: "The King understands better than anyone how quickly even the smallest gesture can be magnified when it involves the royal family. If he were seen visiting Andrew – even privately – it would immediately become the dominant headline and reignite the entire controversy.
"In the current climate, any face-to-face meeting would almost certainly be interpreted by the public as a show of solidarity, whether that was the intention or not."
The source added: "Charles is therefore approaching the situation with extreme caution. His focus is on preventing the story from escalating further and shielding the monarchy from additional reputational damage.
"That means avoiding situations where photographs could be taken, details could leak, or the meeting itself could be used to suggest the palace is rallying behind Andrew during a sensitive legal process."
Another source said: "Geographically, Wood Farm and Sandringham House are practically neighbors – it is only a short drive between them. But in terms of public perception and royal politics, that gap might as well be miles wide. The King is acutely aware that even the image of the two brothers meeting would create a huge reaction and dominate the news cycle."
The source added: "This is not about a breakdown in their personal relationship. The reality is far more strategic. Charles knows that the moment he is seen crossing that threshold, the focus of the entire story will shift overnight. Instead of attention remaining on the legal process surrounding Andrew, the conversation would become about the monarchy appearing to intervene or close ranks around him."
'The Law Must Take Its Course'
The controversy surrounding Andrew intensified last month when investigators began examining allegations he had passed confidential information to Epstein while serving as the United Kingdom's special representative for international trade and investment.
Andrew has always denied wrongdoing, and no charges have been brought.
Following his arrest, Charles issued a carefully worded public statement addressing the situation.
The monarch said: "I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office."
Charles, who is still battling an undisclosed form of cancer, added: "What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities. In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation."
Charles continued: "Let me state clearly: the law must take its course. As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter."
He concluded: "Meanwhile, my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all. Charles R."