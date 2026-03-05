Gilgo Beach Serial Killer Suspect Disturbing Web Searches Exposed: Rex Heuermann Looked Up 'Torture' Videos and Pictures of Victims' Families 'Mourning the Deceased'

RadarOnline.com can reveal the married 62-year-old also kept a Tinder account, where he used the name "Andy," and reached out to prostitutes while using burner phones.

Rex Heuermann, the man suspected of being the Gilgo Beach serial killer , searched for vile content and even photos of the victims' distraught families, according to a new court filing.

On one burner phone, Heuermann is said to have contacted 56 s-- workers or massage parlors over 300 times, the court filing states.

Heuermann, according to court documents, is believed to have searched the web for adult content that featured women "crying, bruised, and impaled," and also contacted at least 60 s-- workers 500 times

The suspected murderer also looked "for [images of] family members of the [Gilgo Four] mourning the deceased."

According to prosecutors, Heuermann made "significant searches for p---------- related to bindings, torture, rape, snuff videos, crying, bruised and impaled women and/or girls."

The accused killer is said to have had a Tinder account and burner phones to reach out to prostitutes.

"The significance of the defendant’s recent use of burner phones to patronize s-- workers cannot be dismissed," prosecutors noted in the court filing.

They added: "This evidence was not offered to 'vilify' the defendant for his sexual conduct, as he so claims, but rather to establish the defendant’s identity and modus operandi."

The filing also notes Heuermann's Tinder account was on a burner phone that activated in July 2019, four years before he was arrested for the heinous murders that took place over 20 years ago.

Heuermann, who has pleaded not guilty to all the charges, is accused of killing seven s-- workers and tossing their lifeless bodies near Gilgo Beach in Long Island between 1993 and 2010.