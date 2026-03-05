Gilgo Beach Serial Killer Suspect Disturbing Web Searches Exposed: Rex Heuermann Looked Up 'Torture' Videos and Pictures of Victims' Families 'Mourning the Deceased'
March 5 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
Rex Heuermann, the man suspected of being the Gilgo Beach serial killer, searched for vile content and even photos of the victims' distraught families, according to a new court filing.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the married 62-year-old also kept a Tinder account, where he used the name "Andy," and reached out to prostitutes while using burner phones.
Rex Heuermann's Sick Searches Exposed
According to prosecutors, Heuermann made "significant searches for p---------- related to bindings, torture, rape, snuff videos, crying, bruised and impaled women and/or girls."
The suspected murderer also looked "for [images of] family members of the [Gilgo Four] mourning the deceased."
Heuermann, according to court documents, is believed to have searched the web for adult content that featured women "crying, bruised, and impaled," and also contacted at least 60 s-- workers 500 times
On one burner phone, Heuermann is said to have contacted 56 s-- workers or massage parlors over 300 times, the court filing states.
"The significance of the defendant’s recent use of burner phones to patronize s-- workers cannot be dismissed," prosecutors noted in the court filing.
They added: "This evidence was not offered to 'vilify' the defendant for his sexual conduct, as he so claims, but rather to establish the defendant’s identity and modus operandi."
The filing also notes Heuermann's Tinder account was on a burner phone that activated in July 2019, four years before he was arrested for the heinous murders that took place over 20 years ago.
Heuermann, who has pleaded not guilty to all the charges, is accused of killing seven s-- workers and tossing their lifeless bodies near Gilgo Beach in Long Island between 1993 and 2010.
A 'Mama's Boy' Before a Suspected Killer
While Heuermann stands 6'6", he wasn't always an imposing figure, according to his ex-classmates, who labeled him a "mama's boy" growing up.
He is said to have grown up to "resent" women due to his controlling mother.
The former classmate at Berner High School in Massapequa recalled Heuermann as a teen, and claimed he would often say, "I have to get home to my mother."
Following his divorce from first wife Elizabeth Ryan in the 1990s, Heuermann purchased the house he grew up in for $170,000 from his mom, the same woman he is believed to have been under the control of since at least age 12 when his father, Theodore, died at 50 in 1975.
Rex Heuermann's Daughter Speaks Out
Criminologist and profiler Scott Bonn previously branded Heuermann a “psychopath,” and claimed his suppressed anger at his controlling mother could have led to his alleged rampage of women.
"(Heuermann) had a kind of unusual, incestuous relationship, in an emotional sense, with his mother, which could be a contributing factor to his pathology," Bonn noted.
He added, "Who knows what was ticking beneath the surface. He may have been projecting the loving, doting son, when in fact there may have been some deep-seated resentment toward mom."
Meanwhile, Heuermann may not have his family by his side, as his daughter, Victoria, admitted her father could have led a "double life."
In the Peacock docuseries, The Gilgo Beach Killer: House of Secrets, Victoria released a statement following filming, which read: "A week before the series release, Victoria Heuermann told the producers that based on publicly available facts that have been presented and explained to her, she now believes her father is most likely the Gilgo Beach killer."
At the time, Robert Macedonio, the Heuermann family's lawyer, responded in another statement: "Victoria's feelings and emotions have evolved since July of 2023. We have spent a good amount of time with her explaining the evidence and how it was extracted."
Heuermann's trial is set to begin in September.