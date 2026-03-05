Trump's Assassination Fears Explode: Florida Man, 46, Indicted for Threatening to Kill The Prez in Disturbing Emails

The federal government had already reportedly been looking into Hamlett prior to his arrest.

Shockingly, when questioned by investigators, the 46-year-old bizarrely claimed he'd been "sending emails and making phone calls for a year trying to get arrested."

Earlier this week, Hamlett appeared in front of U.S. Magistrate Judge Hope T. Cannon in a court in Pensacola, Florida. His trial is set to begin on April 6.

"This case was investigated by the United States Secret Service and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office," a statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Northern District of Florida read. "The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Christopher C. Patterson."

If found guilty, Hamlett could face up to five years behind bars.