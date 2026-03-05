Trump's Assassination Fears Explode: Florida Man, 46, Indicted for Threatening to Kill The Prez in Disturbing Emails
March 5 2026, Published 3:58 p.m. ET
A man has been indicted for allegedly making violent death threats against President Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com can report.
On February 4, Markus E. Hamlett, 46, was arrested and taken to the Santa Rosa County Jail after authorities discovered the alleged threats in a series of emails with that were sent roughly one year ago.
Markus Hamlett 'Trying' to Get Arrested for Alleged Trump Plot
The federal government had already reportedly been looking into Hamlett prior to his arrest.
Shockingly, when questioned by investigators, the 46-year-old bizarrely claimed he'd been "sending emails and making phone calls for a year trying to get arrested."
Earlier this week, Hamlett appeared in front of U.S. Magistrate Judge Hope T. Cannon in a court in Pensacola, Florida. His trial is set to begin on April 6.
"This case was investigated by the United States Secret Service and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office," a statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Northern District of Florida read. "The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Christopher C. Patterson."
If found guilty, Hamlett could face up to five years behind bars.
Past Attempts on Donald Trump's Life
This isn't the first time serious threats have been made against Trump.
On July 13, 2024, during his presidential election campaign, several rounds were fired into the crowd at a rally that took place at the Butler Farm Show Grounds in Pennsylvania.
One of the bullets grazed the 79-year-old in the ear, minorly injuring him. Another man, Corey Comperatore, 50, was tragically killed in the attack.
Seconds after the shooting began, the attempted assassin, Thomas Crooks, 20, was taken out by a Secret Service counter-sniper at the scene.
A few months later, Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, plotted another assassination attempt against the controversial then-presidential nominee.
As Radar previously reported, Routh was caught hiding in shrubbery near the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach with a rifle, apparently waiting for Trump to arrive. He was arrested on September 15, 2024.
Upon investigation, authorities found a note on the attempted shooting that read: "To the World. This was an assassination attempt on Donald Trump, but I am so sorry I failed you."
Routh was found guilty of all charges in September 2025 and was subsequently sentenced to life in prison.
Iran Assassination Plot
In November 2024, Farhad Shakeri was accused of plotting to murder Trump.
"The Justice Department has charged an asset of the Iranian regime who was tasked by the regime to direct a network of criminal associates to further Iran’s assassination plots against its targets, including President-elect Donald Trump," Merrick Garland, the former U.S. Attorney General, said in a statement at the time.
Last February, Trump warned against attempts on his life from Iran .
"If they did that, they would be obliterated," the POTUS said in a February 2025 interview. "That would be the end. I've left instructions."
Earlier this month, Pete Hegseth confirmed that Shakeri had been "hunted down and killed" following the recent attacks on Iran.
"Iran tried to kill President Trump, and President Trump got the last laugh," Hegseth said at the time.